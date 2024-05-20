High school baseball: Lower-seeded Corner Canyon, Fremont secure 6A state tournament wins

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Here’s a recap of the 6A baseball state tournament games at BYU on Monday, May 20. Corner Canyon and Fremont were victories in the first two games. This story will be updated with additional games later this evening.

Corner Canyon 8, Davis 6

No. 10 seed Corner Canyon rallied for six runs in the sixth inning to upset No. 2 seed Davis 8-6 in the first bracket play game of the 6A state tournament at UVU on Monday. The Chargers (16-11) trailed 3-1 after three innings but fought back to remain in the winners bracket.

Pinch hitter Logan Nordhoff delivered a clutch two-run single to key the decisive six-run sixth for Corner Canyon. Drew Whatcott went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Garrett Downing was 1 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Chargers offensively. Whatcott also contributed a double in the win.

On the mound, Jacob Troast pitched five solid innings, striking out four, to earn the victory for Corner Canyon. For Davis (22-5), Max Hunter recorded a double while Carter Garrett recorded a triple.

With the win, Corner Canyon moves on in the winners bracket and plays again on Tuesday night at BYU, while Davis plays an 6A elimination game on Tuesday afternoon at BYU.

Fremont 8, Mountain Ridge 4

No. 6 seed Fremont jumped out to an early lead and held on to beat No. 3 seed Mountain Ridge 8-4 in the 6A state tournament at BYU.

The Silverwolves (18-9) scored three runs in both the first and third innings to take control. They will face Corner Canyon on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in a winners bracket game, while No. 3 Mountain Ridge will face Davis in an elimination game at at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Anthony Marziale led Fremont offensively, going 3 for 4 with two doubles.

Tyson Grieve and Grady Garrett each went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Brady Penland, Maximus Johnson, Karsten Jamison and Jace Hadley all drove in a run in the win. Marziale also starred on the mound, pitching four innings and striking out four to earn the victory.

Kade Nance came on in relief and threw three scoreless innings to secure the win for the Silverwolves. For Mountain Ridge (20-7), Juan Gonzalez drove in two runs in the loss.