High school baseball: Juab multi-sport star Austin Park named 16th Deseret News Mr. Baseball

Deseret News Mr. Baseball Austin Park, Juab High School, in Nephi on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

It’s not unusual for athletes from small schools to play multiple sports for their school. However, it is uncommon for an athlete from a small school to earn all-state honors multiple times in multiple sports while also being recognized as the top athlete in the state for a particular sport.

Fortunately for Juab, BYU commit and junior Austin Park was extraordinary enough to accomplish just that while also being named the 16th Deseret News Mr. Baseball.

“My whole life I’ve loved baseball,” Park said. “I’ve loved other sports too, but baseball has always been my favorite. I loved growing up in a small town where you knew everybody, and it gave me the chance to play multiple sports. I think playing other sports also helped me grow in baseball.”

“It’s great to represent Juab. It’s a great community and I’m happy I’m able to show everybody what we’re about.”

Alongside baseball, Park is the starting quarterback for the football team and made the 3A basketball all-state first and second teams the last two years.

Juab baseball head coach Josh Park said he believes Austin’s ability to play multiple sports has made him a better player.

“I think he represents a lot of small-town kids where they’re multisport athletes,” coach Park said. “He loves to play, he plays a lot and he plays all the sports a lot and I think that contributes to his success. It’s really fun to watch him and his teammates in the success that they’ve had.”

Juan Diego Catholic High School’s Matthew Odell just beats the throw back to second base as Juab’s Austin Park reaches to make the catch as they play for the 3A baseball championship at Kearns High on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Juab won 7-4. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Austin Parks, Juab, receives the baseball award during the Deseret News high school sports awards at the Grand America in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 8, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

As the baseball season progressed, Austin Park consistently delivered at the plate and led the state with a .568 batting average and 58 RBIs. It was the second-highest single-season RBI total in state history. He was also third in the state with a 0.989 slugging percentage and ended the season with seven home runs and 19 stolen bases.

He didn’t contribute just at the plate, though. On the mound, he tallied 80 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched and held a 7-1 record.

Neither Austin nor coach Park checked his stats throughout the season. While Austin was having a standout season, to coach Park it felt like it was the norm.

“I don’t want to downplay at all what Austin did this year, but for me, it was just him being Austin and he’s done that for years,” the coach said. “It wasn’t until towards the end of the season that I started looking at the numbers and realized, ‘Wow, he’s having an incredible season.’ As it was all happening it just seemed like it was just Austin being Austin.”

Austin Park intentionally avoided checking his stats throughout the season, only looking at them after being knocked out of the state tournament by Union in mid-May. He made this decision to stay focused on his game and to help him enjoy playing baseball again.

“Last year I got caught up in my stats and I was so focused on, ‘I need to have this stat and I need to keep my averages up,’” he said. “I had a few goals at the start of the season, and I just wanted to have fun playing baseball again without any worries or distractions. It helped a ton, and it cleared my head and let me be me.”

The strategy worked as he helped lead the Wasps to a 21-8 record and a Region 12 title, and although they came up short of a state title, the loss has only motivated Austin more, and he knows he can help the Wasps win another state title in his senior year.

“Losing that one motivates all of us,” he said. “We felt like we could’ve gone back-to-back. We know we could’ve done it and we know we’ll come back and work a lot harder. We have that goal to win it next year.”

Past Deseret News Mr. Baseball winners

2023 — Tyler Ball, Skyridge.

2022 — Luke Anderson, Snow Canyon

2021 — Fisher Ingersoll, American Fork

2019 — Brock Watkins, Pleasant Grove

2018 — Tyson Fisher, Dixie

2017 — Seth Corry, Lone Peak

2016 — Payton Henry, Pleasant Grove

2015 — Easton Walker, Pleasant Grove

2014 — Colton Shaver, Jordan

2013 — Riley Ottesen, American Fork

2012 — Dallas Carroll, Taylorsville

2011 — Kayden Porter, Spanish Fork

2010 — Marcus Littlewood, Pine View

2009 — Marcus Littlewood, Pine View

2008 — Joe Pond, Judge Memorial