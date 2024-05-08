High school baseball: Flowers, Watertown prevail in game against former Cyclone

May 7—WATERTOWN — John Flowers and the Watertown High School baseball team didn't take it easy on a former Cyclone on Monday.

The Watertown Cyclones totaled 13 hits and defeated the Mexico Tigers, 7-3, in a nonleague game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Mexico is coached by WHS alumnus and former Cyclones baseball player Michael Ostrom.

Flowers threw a complete-game five-hitter for WHS. He struck out eight and walked no one. He also went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Daniel Maurer went 3-for-4 for the Cyclones (8-3), doubled twice, drove in a run and scored twice. Preston Soluri added a double, single and an RBI for WHS. Jadier Sanchez knocked in two runs and had a hit, and Cooper Bush went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Jayveon Richey also plated a run.

Mexico, which defeated Carthage in its previous game, dropped to 5-5.