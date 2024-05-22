HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: All-District 2-6A team announced

May 21—The 2024 All-District 2-6A selections were released this week.

Permian's Jax Sims was named the Offensive Player of the Year while Noah Solis was named the First Team Pitcher.

Odessa High's Jayven Gonzales was also named First Team Pitcher.

Permian's Colby Jolly was named to First Team Outfield while Odessa High's Zayne Minjarez was named to First Team Outfield.

Permian's Cal Warren were both named to First Team Outfield.

Permian's Cooper Popejoy was named First Team Designated Hitter while Odessa High's Marcos Castro and Zorian Del Real were both named Second Team Pitcher.

Odessa High's JoeLuis Charles was named Second Team Outfield whiel Permian's Hayden Ramage was named to Second Team Catcher.

Coaching staff of the year went to Wolfforth Frenship.

Nano Mandoza for Wollforth Frenship was named the District MVP.

His teammate Brooks Robinson was named the Pitcher of the Year.

Odessa High's Bryan Hernandez and Jason Friel were named Honorable Mention.