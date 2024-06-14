High school baseball: Deseret News 2024 Players of the Year were clutch, versatile throughout the season for their teams

No matter the adversity or circumstances that were placed before them, this years Deseret News baseball players of the year all played a vital and integral role in their team’s success this year.

Whether it was at the plate or when called upon in the field, these players had standout seasons and were among the best in the state.

Here’s a look at the 2024 Deseret News baseball players of the year.

Lehi’s Mays Madsen slides into home plate bringing Lehi ahead of Corner Canyon during the 6th inning in the third game for the 6A high school baseball state championship at the UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Saturday, May 25, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Mays Madsen, Lehi, SS/P, Jr.

Lehi’s Mays Madsen did it all for Lehi on the Pioneers’ way to earning the 6A state championship. Whether it was at the plate, fielding or even on the mound, Madsen always came through for his team in the clutch.

Madsen boasted a very strong .443 batting average while also hitting three home runs and knocking in 27 RBIs.

While Madsen was not called on a lot to pitch, when he was he was outstanding. Making just seven appearances on the mound, Madsen had a perfect 3-0 record with four saves while not allowing a single run.

Madsen is a very strong leader for Lehi, allowing his teammates to follow and come together.

“He loves to play and compete,” Lehi coach Eric Madsen said. “He is a very intelligent player and uses it to elevate his abilities as a player. He knows the type of player he is and doesn’t try to do more than he is capable of. Mays loves his teammates and wants to win for them. He unites others who want to achieve that success. Because of his style of play, and his love of the playing, it’s easy for others to play hard and compete to the end.”

Viewmont's Cal Miller was voted the Deseret News 5A baseball Player of the Year in 2024.

5A Player of the Year

Cal Miller, Viewmont, SS/P/C, Jr.

During the regular season, Viewmont’s Cal Miller solidified himself as one of the top players in the state, especially offensively. Batting an incredibly .543 average for the season to go along with 11 home runs, Miller showed incredible discipline and a good eye, striking out just once throughout the entirety of the season.

“Cal has combined his God-given talent with relentless work and has become the best player in the state. He loves the big moments and plays his best when stakes are the highest. Batting a scorching .543 with 11 home runs made him the most dangerous hitter in the state. He’s a shortstop, catcher and an ace on the mound,” said Viewmont coach Hunter Roybal.

Miller was just about as reliable as they come on the mound, striking out 87 batters to go along with a very impressive 1.675 ERA.

Haigen Reed was voted the Deseret News 4A baseball player of the year in 2024.

4A Player of the Year

Haigen Reed, Desert Hills, OF, Jr.

With the ability to change the game at a moment’s notice, Desert Hills’ Haigen Reed helped propel his team to a deep tournament run during the 4A state tournament.

“Haigen plays baseball with the joy, energy, and excitement of a kid playing a game. He runs the bases with measured recklessness, chases fly balls down at top speed, and fully sends every outfield throw he gets the chance to make,” said Desert Hills head coach Kevin Cave.

Reed went 40 for 80 at the plate in 110 appearances, equaling an even .500 batting average. Reed also had nine home runs and 47 RBIs to go along with 40 runs scored.

He also had a perfect fielding percentage in the outfield.

“What Haigen does best is hit the baseball. This season he developed an incredible feel for situational hitting and was able to swing for contact or power when necessary. He was at his best in the clutch, with runners in scoring position and in the big moments. Above all, Haigen is a great teammate who celebrates the successes of his friends with the same joy and energy he brings to playing the game,” Cave said.

Union’s Peyton Marx throws a pitch during a 3A state tournament bracket baseball game against Juab at Salt Lake Community College in West Jordan on Monday, May 6, 2024. Union won 3-2. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

3A Player of the Year

Peyton Marx, Union, P/UT, Sr.

The epitome of a team leader and great teammate is Union’s Peyton Marx. On Union’s way to eventually grabbing the 3A championship, Marx put together two strong pitching performances in the state tournament, first against Ogden in the opening game and then against Juab a few games later.

Against Ogden, Marx pitched a complete game and allowed just one run on three hits on Union’s way to a 12-1 win. Against Juab, it was a low scoring and tightly contested game with Union getting the win 3-2 in an equally impressive pitching performance from Marx.

For the regular season, Marx had an overall record of 9-2 to go along with 52 strikeouts.

“Peyton was our rock and leader on and off the field. He is the ultimate teammate and willing to play any position on the field. Peyton had an incredible 2 outings on the mound for us during the week of state. Throwing to complete games on 70 and 74 pitches,” said Union head coach Matt Labrum.

Marx was also Union’s leadoff hitter and had 47 RBIs for the season.

“He has a tremendous baseball IQ and shared that knowledge willingly with his teammates. Peyton has always been one who knew his role and excelled in it and made the team better,” added Labrum.

Kanab's Griffen Bone was voted the Deseret News 2A Player of the Year in 2024.

2A Player of the Year

Griffen Bone, Kanab, P/1B, Sr.

Griffen Bone was the leader that Kanab was looking for on its way to the 2A state championship title.

A leader on the mound and always dependable at the plate, Bone was called on to carry his times throughout the course of the season.

“Griffen’s demeanor on the field is what carries him. He is always calm and confident in what he is doing. Either on the mound or in the box, his confidence and competitiveness was what carried him to be so successful,” said Kanab coach Craig Brinkerhoff.

Offensively, Bone had a very respectable .443 batting average with 31 hits 20 RBIs, and on the mound he dominated with 88 strikeouts and a 1.21 ERA in 57 innings.

Whenever his team found itself in tense or stressful situations, Bone was the one called upon to keep his teammates composed and was the one they looked to when in a bind.

“The biggest strengths of Griffen’s is the ability to lead and being calm when in tough situations. Griffen is always plugged in and ready to be a leader and get the job done either in the box or on the mound or even other positions throughout the year. Griffen’s mental toughness shows when the game is on the line and he is ready to compete for his team,” added Brinkerhoff.