High school baseball, Class 4A semifinals: Mounds View beats Wayzata to advance to title game

Aiden Bale and Tyler Guerin each hit two-out, run-scoring singles in the eighth inning, and Nate Edelman worked around a one-out triple to send Mounds View into the Class 4A state championship with a 5-4 victory over top-seeded Wayzata on Friday at CHS Field.

Guerin started the game on the mound for the Mustangs and scattered eight hits over seven innings. He was one out away from victory when Gaard Swenson singled in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

Edelman gave up a triple to Adam Deselich and RBI single to James Hansen before Bale ranged from the second base to snare a diving catch of a foul ball for the final out.

Isaac Beseman and Jack Glancey drove in runs for the Mustangs (20-8), who will meet Suburban East Conference rival East Ridge for the title Monday at Target Field. The teams split a pair of regular-season games this season.

Related Articles