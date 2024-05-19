Advertisement

High school baseball: City Section playoff results and updated pairings

los angeles times staff
·1 min read
Seattle Mariners baseball equipment in the dugout before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, March 8, 2010, in Phoenix. The Brewers defeated the Mariners 6-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
(Associated Press)

CITY SECTION

BASEBALL

Saturday’s Results 

Quarterfinals

Division I

North Hollywood 6, Garfield 5

Chatsworth 9, Roosevelt 0

South East 6, LA Marshall 3

Wilmington Banning 4, Verdugo Hills 2

Division II

Monroe 8, Van Nuys 0

Harbor Teacher 3, Fremont 2

Eagle Rock 10, King/Drew 0

Port of LA 6, Sotomayor 1

Division III

LA University 19, Middle College 1

East Valley 5, WISH Academy 4

Jefferson 7, Diego Rivera 0

Lincoln 10, Fulton 0

Tuesday’s Schedule 

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

Semifinals 

At Pepperdine

Open Division 

#3 Carson vs. #2 Birmingham, 11:30 a.m.

#4 Bell vs. #1 Granada Hills, 2:30 p.m.

Division II 

#8 Monroe at #5 Harbor Teacher

#7 Port of LA at #3 Eagle Rock

Division III

East Valley at #1 LA University

#3 Jefferson at #2 Lincoln

Wednesday’s Schedule

At Stengel Field 

Division I 

Semifinals 

#8 North Hollywood vs. #4 Chatsworth, 3 p.m.

#11 South East vs. #7 Wilmington Banning, 6 p.m.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.