HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos, Bulldogs unable to finish game two at Odessa High

Apr. 19—Game two of the Odessa High-Midland District 2-6A series will take more than one day to settle as both teams couldn't finish in time before the sun started to set Friday at Pressly Field.

Since Pressly Field does not have any lights, the Bulldogs and the Bronchos couldn't finish the second of their three-game series Friday.

They will resume the series with the game in the top of the 14th inning at 3 p.m. Saturday at Zachary Field in Midland.

Once game two is finished, both teams will play game three to finish up the series.

Midland High was leading 3-2 before Friday's contest came to a halt.

"We put ourselves in this situation," Odessa High head coach Jerrod Couch said. "We had so many opportunities with the bases loaded with a chance to win the game and we didn't capitalize on it. We could've finished it earlier but we didn't."

The Bronchos won game one 3-0 on Thursday in Midland.

Odessa High remains at 14-10 overall and 4-6 in District 2-6A.

The Bulldogs sit at 17-10, 7-3.

"It was an exciting game for the fans," Midland High head coach Josh Hulin said. "It was an exciting game for the players to be a part of. You get these little stalemates sometimes. I thought both teams competed their tails off and I look forward to tomorrow."

Both teams scored runs in the first inning.

A run from Midland High's Anthony Kolb gave the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead.

Odessa High's JoeLuis Charles answered back with a run in the bottom of the first inning to tie things up.

Both teams had combined for eight hits by the end of the second inning.

Michael Lujan's RBI single scored Jake Nava to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 advantage in the top of the third.

An error by the Bulldogs allowed Odessa High's Richard Alvarez to get to first to leadoff the bottom of the third.

However, a double play by the Bulldogs got Alvarez and Charles out.

Nate Mancha got out at first to bring the third inning to a close.

Odessa High pitcher Omar Hernandez took over on the mound at the start of the fourth, replacing Lopez.

Cole Lunsford's bunt put two runners on base for the Bulldogs in the fourth.

A sacrifice by Midland High's Crue Collie advanced Ayden Castillo to third shorty after.

The Bronchos wouldn't allow the Bulldogs to double their lead as Cooper Johnston's out left Castillo stranded on base.

With no outs, a wild pitch from the Bulldogs allowed Brandon Lopez to advance to third with Richard Alvarez up to bat in the bottom of the fifth.

Alvarez then drew a walk with Charles next up to bat and the bases loaded.

Charles' high-fly ball was called for an out, leaving his runner still on third.

However, Mancha drew a walk, allowing Lopez to score and the game was tied 2-2 with the baes still loaded.

Then, Zorian Del Real struck out and Jason Friel's high-fly was caught for an out to end the fifth.

Odessa High held Midland High scoreless in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bronchos got two runners on base.

That was when the Bulldogs made a pitching change, taking out starter Jacoby Dutchover and replacing him with Tag Galindo.

Marcos Castro's single loaded the bases with one out.

Alvarez, however struck out swinging and Charles grounded out, leaving the game still tied, heading into the seventh.

The Bulldogs were still held scoreless in the seventh, giving the Bronchos another opportunity.

Mancha and Del Real grounded out to first. Jason Friel also got out at first, sending the game into extra innings.

Castro got on first with his single in the top of the ninth, with one out.

Charles and Mancha both struck out, bringing the inning to a close.

Neither team could find a game-clinching run as extra innings continued.

Lincoln Reinke then took over on the mound for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the 13th inning

Josia Campos took over the mound for the Bronchos in the 14th inning.

Midland High got two runners on base from walks.

A sacrifice by Crue Collie advanced a runner to third.

Aron Ovalle was intentionally walked with the baes loaded and one out.

Reinke's sacrifice scored Ayden Castillo to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead.

The game came to a stop shortly after.