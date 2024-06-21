High school baseball: Belleville Henderson's Cross seals decision by signing with American International

Jun. 20—BELLEVILLE — Brittan Cross has always been deeply dedicated to baseball, no matter what level he's playing.

Now with his scholastic career complete, Cross is taking the next step, making his college choice official.

On Thursday before a gathering of family and friends at the school's auditorium, Cross signed his letter of intent to attend American International College in Springfield, Mass.

"This school when I first walked in, they were there with open arms and like that," Cross said. "I wasn't even committed yet and they were treating me like a teammate, like I truly belonged there."

Cross, a senior at Belleville Henderson, had previously verbally committed to attend AIC.

"For American International College, they're a small private institution," Cross said. "They're like family and that's kind of how Belleville Henderson works, the whole family thing."

Cross is looking forward to attending the college, which competes at the Division II level in several sports, including baseball.

"When I went there, they gave me a tour with two of their best players ... they started talking and were like 'we really want you on our team, we know you would fit in,'" Cross said. "So they kind of just convinced me and I also loved the campus, the campus is beautiful.

"The field's amazing, even though it's dirt right now, it's still amazing and I love it, I'm really looking forward to it."

Cross is coming off another standout season at Belleville Henderson, in which he led the baseball team to the Frontier League's "D" Division title both in the regular-season and in the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

"Our season went great, we did good," Cross said. "I don't care that we lost in sectionals, I could care less about that. I care about the main season in the Frontier League and that was amazing, we did great."

This year, Cross recorded a perfect 6-0 record in league play and finished with a 0.69 earned-run average overall on the season, recording 93 strikeouts in 39 innings, while allowing only nine hits and walking just 13.

"I'm honored to be here with somebody that's worked that hard to go to the next level and get a scholarship to go play ball," Belleville Henderson coach Paul Gibbs said. "It's just a really, really great feeling to know you've worked with somebody who can accomplish this."

At the plate, Cross hit .426, scored 34 runs and drove in 21 runs to help pace Belleville Henderson offensively.

"He's dedicated, he's worked hard at this," Gibbs said. "And a lot of credit goes to his parents (Ed and Roxanne), they're taking him all the time down to Syracuse to the pitching coach. He traveled and played with the Belleville Bulls a lot and the thing about it is, he kept going and going. He's dedicated, he wants to be the best pitcher he can be and he's really proven that."

Although Cross had plenty of options at the college level, he sensed AIC was the choice for him once he visited the campus in western Massachusetts.

"There were other ones, but definitely AIC, they stuck out the most and not just because it was DII, that's not the reason why I'm going there, they're like a family to me," Cross said. "I haven't even met most of the kids on the team and I just feel like I'm going to get along real well with them, it's going to be a warm welcome."

The Yellowjackets, who are coached by Nick Callini, compete in the Northeast-10 Conference, which also includes schools from Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire, and won 14 games this past season.

"Their coaches are really good, they're really high-energy coaches, which I like," Cross said. "You can tell their assistant coach loves his pitchers. ... So there's a great atmosphere there and they're really good people."

Cross says he intends to pursue a career in physical therapy, which he will study at AIC.

"I'm going to take my prerequisites first and then I'm going to go straight into physical therapy," he said.

Cross also garnered interest from Duke at one point, as well as Binghamton University, Alfred State and Rochester Institute of Technology, among others.

"I'm very excited to play for this team, I feel like they really appreciate what I can bring to the team and that's really it," Cross said. "I just hope I do great, which I most likely will, and I will do good for this team. ... I want to give everything I have."