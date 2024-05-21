High school baseball: (5) Unversity vs (6) Hoover district semifinal capsule

May 20—(5) University vs. (6) Hoover

What: Division I district semifinal

When: 5 p.m., May 21

Where: Munson Stadium, 2501 Allen Ave SE, Canton

Records: University 21-5, Hoover 17-8

University's path: Defeated Aurora, 3-2

Hoover's path: Defeated Green, 3-0

On Deck: Winner advances to play the winner of (3) Walsh Jesuit and (13) Mayfield in a district final at Munson on May 23.

For the Record: For the third season in a row, University advanced to the district round. And the second year in a row that one of its opponents is from the Federal League. Another banner season for the Preppers has been highlighted by a strong mix of players at the plate. Bruce Fielding leads the team with a .377 batting average and is followed by Aaron Moss (.368), Joey Zigman (.347), Riley Penn (.343), Deacon Nelson (.319) and Tucker Greer (.317). They've also combined for 101 of the Preppers' 149 runs this season. Both Nelson and Greer also have a pair of home runs on the year. Moss and Penn have also translated that to the mound, as both have sub 1.50 ERAs and have been a dangerous 1-2 punch on the bump, with Tommy Blossom serving as very strong third option. Slater Schoaf has also been a strong arm out of the bullpen, racking up an area-high three saves on the season. ... Hoover has been solid since a 2-2 start, including a season sweep of top-seeded Jackson. But the end of the season had the Vikings going up and down, going 5-4 in their last nine. Jake Donaldson has been strong at getting on bases (.517 average) while the likes of Mason Ashby (28 RBI) and Jack Andes (23 RBI) have been strong driving those runners in. But the consistency at the plate is a challenge Hoover will need to address to reach the district final. Andes (0.93 ERA) and Ashby (1.75 ERA) have also been the key names on the mound and that's allowed the bats to take their time to adjust to the game. Andes has also been strong in relief with a pair of saves. The question is if the bats for the Vikings can get going early.

Hercik's Pick: University