High school baseball: (5) Gilmour vs. (3) CVCA district final capsule

May 21—(5) Gilmour vs. (3) CVCA

What: Division II district final

When: 5 p.m., May 22

Where: Gilmour

Records: Gilmour 18-9, CVCA 23-4

Gilmour's path: Defeated Lake Catholic 4-1, def. Cloverleaf 2-1

CVCA's path: Defeated Akron East 14-1, def. Woodridge 3-0

On deck: Winner advances to play (13) Kenston or (2) Akron SVSM in a regional semifinal at Canton Thurman Munson Stadium at 5 p.m. May 30.

For the record: Gilmour jumped out to an early lead against Cloverleaf and rode that momentum into the victory for yet another trip to a district final. The Lancers' Jake Kavcic worked well with the small lead he had to get the win, going 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits with seven strikeouts. Zac Titas pushed the Lancers ahead in the first with a full-count double to left for a run. Brayden Benisek scored on a passed ball for an extra cushion. Cloverleaf made it a one-run game in the top of the seventh with a double from Robby Wells but Titas finished the game from the mound. The Lancers will need another stout fielding performance to return to the regional round. ... CVCA had a slow start to the season, going 1-3, but have been dominant since. The Royals are 22-1 since and avenged the lone loss to Woodridge. Nicky Rovelli has been the most consistent on base threat, hitting .472 on the season. The bats of Luke Wiggers (30 RBI), John Harabedian (25 RBI) and Ryan Wiehe (20 RBI) have brought the pop for the Royals' runs. Connor McGough (1.37 ERA), Wiggers (1.45 ERA) and Nik Wirsching (1.85 ERA) are available to pitch and if CVCA gets off to a slow start like it did in the Woodridge game, its going to need to ride the arms.

Hercik's pick: Gilmour