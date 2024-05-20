High school baseball: (5) Gilmour vs (14) Cloverleaf district semifinal capsule

May 19—(5) Gilmour vs. (14) Cloverleaf

What: Division II district semifinal

When: 5 p.m., May 20

Where: Gilmour, 2045 SOM Center Road, Gates Mills

Records: Gilmour 17-9, Cloverleaf 14-12

Gilmour's path: Defeated Lake Catholic, 4-1

Cloverleaf's path: Defeated Copley, 11-10, def. VASJ, 6-5

On Deck: Winner advances to play the winner of (3) CVCA and (24) Woodridge in a district final at Gilmour on May 22.

For the Record: Gilmour reaches another district round, and this year's iteration of the Lancers has been built from the mound out. Andy Kavcic, Jake Kavcic, Zac Titas and Sean Pitrone have combined for 137 strikeouts this season all with sub 3.00 ERAs. Gilmour has recorded seven shutouts this season on the strength of its arms. The Lancers' bats have had ups and downs but recently have found confidence in their swings. Brady Olsen hits lead-off with a team-high .373 batting average. But it's Gilmour's consistency in the lineup to drive in runs has sparked the Lancers to big wins. ... Cloverleaf started 0-3 but rallied to go 12-4 through the middle of the season. The Colts had a rough go of it entering the postseason, dropping six of its last seven. The Colts put up a pair of runs in the first, third and fifth innings against VASJ, but the Vikings kept the game in range and had game-tying run at the plate. If Cloverleaf wants to pull the upset, it's going to need to get the bats going early and often.

Hercik's Pick: Gilmour