High school baseball: 4A Super Regionals Game 2 and 3 recaps

A baseball game takes place in American Fork on Friday, April 19, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

4A Super Regionals (Game 2)

Crimson Cliffs 7, Juan Diego 2

No. 7 Crimson Cliffs advanced to 4A bracket play with a 7-2 victory over No. 10 Juan Diego. Mustangs’ Steele Barben hit two of three with three RBIs, while also throwing seven strikeouts.

Timpanogos 9, Stansbury 3

No. 3 Timpanogos advanced to 4A bracket play with a 9-3 victory over No. 14 Stansbury in a 2-0 Super Regionals sweep. Timpanogos’ Brighton Tate hit three of four with a triple and three RBIs.

Ridgeline 14, Provo 5

No. 8 Ridgeline got a convincing 14-5 victory over No. 9 Provo in Game 2 of the 4A Super Regionals to advance to 4A bracket play. Ridgeline’s Hayden Hansen hit three of four, recording two doubles and four RBIs.

Park City 4, Pine View 0

Tage McKinley drove in two runs and then Colton Schmidt struck out five and pitched a complete game shutout as No. 6 seed Park City blanked No. 11 seed Pine View in Game 2 of the 4A Super Regionals series to force a Game 3.

Bear River 3, Mountain Crest 0

No. 5 Bear River held No. 12 Mountain Crest scoreless in a 3-0 Super Regionals win. Gehrig Marble and Brooks Drollinger each hit two of three for the Bears in the win. Holden Potter threw five strikeouts in six innings for Bear River.

Desert Hills 9, Uintah 4

No. 4 seed Desert Hills completed a 2-0 sweep of No. 13 seed Uintah with a 9-4 victory in the 4A Super Regionals. Crew Christensen and Harmon Skeen each hit three RBIs and a home run for Desert Hills. Stoakli Tate also hit a home run to drive in a run. Andrew Wiley pitched five innings to earn the win on the mound.

Snow Canyon 9, Mountain View 6

Damon Ence had a monster day at the plate going 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs to power No. 2 seed Snow Canyon past No. 18 seed Mountain View in Game 2 of the 4A Super Regionals series to finish off the 2-0 sweep. Crew Secrist added three RBIs for the Warriors.

Dixie 8, Cottonwood 1

No. 1 seed Dixie defeated No. 16 seed Cottonwood 8-1 to complete a 2-0 series sweep and enter 4A bracket play undefeated. Ridge Erickson, Carter Turley, Boston Vest, Braxton Yates and Isaac Zepf each hit an RBI for Dixie en route to the win. Jake Andreas was phenomenal on the mound; he pitched six innings and only allowed two hits.

4A Super Regionals (Game 3)

Park City 7, Pine View 4

Royal Matthews drove in three big runs as No. 6 seed Park City used a five-run third inning to beat No. 11 Pine View in Game 3 of the 4A Super Regionals to prevail 2-1. Griffen Rogers came on in relief and recorded eight strikeouts to earn the win after Pine View jumped ahead 1-0 early.