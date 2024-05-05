High school baseball: 4A/2A playoff roundup from Saturday’s games

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

4A Playoffs

Cottonwood 9, Hurricane 8

No. 17 seed Hurricane started hot, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first two innings, but No. 16 seed Cottonwood stormed back to complete the 2-0 sweep and advance to the 4A Super Regionals against top seeded Dixie. Austin Carver struck out ten batters for the Colts, and added an RBI. Ladanian Gutierrez drove in four runs, including a homer.

Mountain Crest 12, Tooele 0

No. 12 seed Mountain Crest shut out No. 20 seed Tooele to sweep the first round series. It relied heavily on the trio of JC Jones, Maxwell Hornsby, and Zyan Foulger, who each drove in multiple runs. Kayden Cullimore kept the Tooele offense at bay, as he pitched a complete game and allowed just 3 hits.

Uintah 14, Green Canyon 4

No. 13 seed Uintah completed the 2-0 series sweep of No. 20 Green Canyon in the 4A Regionals series on Saturday led by a balanced hitting as eight different players drove in runs in the win. Jared Colton led the way going 2 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBIs.

Payson 8, Mountain View 6

No. 15 seed Payson defeated No. 18 seed Mountain View to force a third game in the first round of the 4A playoffs. Jaxton Haveron went 2 for 3 and brought in two runs. Boston Roseman entered the game in relief and struck out one batter to earn the win.

Pine View 11, Sky View 2

No. 11 seed Pine View jumped out quick in Game 2 against No. 22 seed Sky View, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings to build a lead it never relinquish to sweep the 4A Regionals series 2-0. Porter Campbell went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Panthers, with Jack DeWitt enjoying a 3 for 4 day at the plate.

Stansbury 7, Cedar City 6

No. 14 seed Stansbury held on to defeat No. 19 seed Cedar to earn the 2-0 series sweep. Xaviah Patch went 3 for 4 and Landon Palmer went 2 for 3, including a triple. Beckham Rowley earned the win in relief, pitching one inning to secure the victory for the Stallions.

Juan Diego 19, Logan 0

Andrew Lombana put on a show for Juan Diego in Game 2 of the 4A Regional series as he went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, triple. home run and six RBIs, while then striking out five on the mound in three innings as the Soaring Eagle rolled to the 19-0 win to sweep the series 2-0.

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School’s Andrew Lombana hammers a grand slam as Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School’s Andrew Lombana celebrates with teammates after hammering a grand slam as Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Logan’s Keaton Pond sits on the ground at second base after being thrown out as Logan High School and Juan Diego Catholic High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School’s Andrew Lombana delivers a pitch as Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego Catholic High School’s Maddox Lahue and Zach Carlson run the bases on their way in for scores as Juan Diego Catholic High School and Logan High School play a baseball game in Draper on Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Provo 13, Hillcrest 0

No. 9 seed Provo shut out No. 24 seed Hillcrest in two consecutive games to win the series and advance to the Super Regionals of the 4A playoffs. Gehrig Orchard was phenomenal on the mound, pitching five innings and struck out eight batters, while only allowed one hit. Logan Brinkerhoff, Drew Deucher, Treden Eyre, and Milo Rhineer each had two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs on offense.

Mountain View 11, Payson 1

No. 18 seed Mountain View closed out the series with an 11-1 win over No. 15 seed Payson. Elian Tortoledo, Samuel Garcia, Hernando Chaparro, and George Jewell each had multiple hits for the Bruins. Noa Ioane pitched the entire game and kept the Payson offense at bay.

2A Playoffs

2A first round

Milford 3, Gunnison Valley 0

Toby LaOrange didn’t allow a hit, while striking out five as No. 8 seed Milford blanked No. 9 seed Gunnison Valley 3-0 for the win in the first round of the 2A state tournament.

Kanab 12, Milford 2

Top seed and defending state champ Kanab scored three runs in the first inning and coasted from there to top No. 8 seed Milford in the 2A second round. Walker Baird had a strong day at the plate going 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while Griffen Bone struck out nine in five innings to earn the win.

Beaver 13, Millard 3

Andrew Hollingshead, Bodie Wheatley and Kutlur Matheson combined to strike out 12 batters, while Rader Blomquist went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as No. 4 seed Beaver is a big third inning to pull away from No. 13 seed Millard for the 2A first round win.

San Juan 22, Monticello 2

No. 5 seed San Juan scored 14 runs in the second inning on its way to a dominant win over No. 12 Monticello for the 2A first round win. Eleven different San Juan players drove in runs, led by Cooper Palmer who went 2 for 3 with four RBIs.

Grand 25, Water Canyon 1

Trace York went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and seven RBIs, while Tatym doubled twice and drove in three runs of his own as No. 3 seed Grand rolled past No. 14 seed Water Canyon in the 2A first round. Kalan earned the win while striking out 10 on the mound.

South Sevier 14, Parowan 3

Benjamin Northrup went 2 for 2 with a triple, home run and two RBIs, one of five South Sevier players with two RBIs as the No. 6 seed Rams beat No. 11 seed Parowan in five innings for the 2A first round win.

Enterprise 14, North Summit 0

Treyson Randall went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, and then Parker Staheli went 2 for 3 with a home run and RBIs as No. 2 Enterprise dominated No. 15 North Summit in five innings to claim the 2A first round win.

Duchesne 16, North Sevier 0

No. 7 seed Duchesne shut out No. 10 seed North Sevier 16-0 in the first round of the 2A playoffs. Connor Karren pitched a five inning no-hitter, adding ten strikeouts. Nashden Goodliffe was a force at the plate, hitting a perfect 4-4 and driving in five runs.

2A second round

Beaver 9, San Juan 4

No. 4 seed Beaver defeated No. 5 seed San Juan to advance to the 2A quarterfinals. Deegan Bailey was crucial on both sides of the ball, he struck out seven batters and drove in a run at the plate. Beaver will face off against top seeded Kanab.

Grand 5, South Sevier 4

Things started slow for both teams, as neither scored until the sixth inning, but No. 3 seed Grand defeated No. 6 seed South Sevier 5-4 to advance to the 2A quarterfinals. Ean Ellis and Tatym Bisco each drove in two runs for Grand, while Trace York, who also earned the win on the mound, drove in the decisive run. Ryker Freeman struck out an impressive 13 batters in the losing effort for South Sevier.

Duchesne 6, Enterprise 4

No. 7 seed Duchesne rallied to upset No. 2 seed Enterprise in the second round of the 2A Playoffs. Kyson Giles was pivotal for the Eagles as he hit an RBI double, and struck out 11 Enterprise batters in five innings. Duchesne found itself down 4-0 early, but scored three runs in the fourth and three more in the seventh to advance to the third round.

2A one-loss bracket

North Sevier 6, North Summit 5

No. 10 seed North Sevier survived an 11 inning thriller against No. 15 seed North Summit to move on in the one-loss bracket of the 2A playoffs. Each team scored in the 8th and 9th innings before North Sevier scored the walk-off run in the 11th to seal the deal. Mace Sorenson and James Crowley each hit two RBIs for North Sevier.

Monticello 6, Millard 3

No. 12 Monticello kept its season alive with a 6-3 win over No. 13 Millard in the 2A one-loss bracket.

Parowan 11, Water Canyon 1

No. 11 seed Parowan defeated No. 14 seed Water Canyon 11-1 to advance in the one-loss bracket of the 2A playoffs. Six different Parowan players hit RBIs, including one from the game’s winning pitcher, Kaysen Walker. He also pitched four innings and struck out five batters.