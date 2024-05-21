High school baseball: (2) Mentor vs (17) Dover district semifinal capsule

May 20—(2) Mentor vs (17) Dover

What: Division I district semifinal

When: 5 p.m., May 21

Where: Mentor, 6477 Center St., Mentor

Records: Mentor 20-4, Dover 14-11

Mentor's path: Defeated Hudson, 3-0

Dover's path: Defeated Warren G. Harding, 4-0, def. Chardon, 8-3

On Deck: Winner advances to play the winner of (4) Hoban and (7) Twinsburg in a district final at Mentor on May 23.

For the Record: Mentor had an unusual early exit a season ago but returned to the district with a fire. The Cardinals might not be as flashy as other teams that have advanced to the district round but play a solid brand of baseball. Peyton Zupancic leads the charge with consistency from the plate with a .412 average followed by Tyson Cendrowski (.391) and Nick Square (.390). The middle of the lineup with Zupancic, Square and Jake McCartney have combined for 50 RBI this season and McCartney has supplied the power from his spot with three home runs to lead The News-Herald coverage area. The Cardinals have four strong pitchers, including Square and Zupancic. ... Dover won seven of its first 10 but was up and down the remainder of the season. But the Crimson Tornadoes used consistent at-bats in the fifth inning to defeat Chardon. A double by Hunter Edwards pushed them back to within one followed by a first pitch sacrifice fly by Liam Mast tied the game. Then Mason Grewell gave Dover the lead on a single and Aidan Immel finished the rally with another single. It'll be a challenge for Dover to find an answer to the Cardinals' pitching strength.

Hercik's Pick: Mentor