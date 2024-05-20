High school baseball: (18) Chagrin Falls vs (5) Garrettsville district semifinal capsule

May 19—(18) Chagrin Falls vs (5) Garrettsville

What: Division III district semifinal

When: 5 p.m., May 20

Where: Springfield, 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown

Records: Chagrin Falls 11-17, Garrettsville 18-5

Chagrin Falls's path: Defeated Brookfield, 11-0, def. Kirtland, 5-3

Garrettsville's path: Defeated Wickliffe, 3-2

On Deck: Winner advances to play the winner of (4) South Range and (8) United in a district final at Springfield on May 22.

For the Record: Chagrin Falls pulled one of the biggest upsets in the tournament, knocking off the second-seeded Kirtland in the second round. The Tigers have had a down season record-wise but that has prepared them for the postseason. They are led by Henry Cimperman with a .294 batting average. While the batting averages are lower, the consistency in the hitting remains the same. Aiden Cabic and Brandt Stevens have recorded 14 RBI each with Charlie Reeder and Sven Nielsen have 11 each. Will Graham has also been finding his swing more recently. The pitching consistency has been up and down for the Tigers but Graham and Charlie Reeder have held the mound down through the season. ... Garretsville survived a scare against Wickliffe in the second round. The Blue Devils had the bases loaded in the seventh but a strikeout propelled the G-Men to the district round. The G-Men's strength has been at the dish with 11 games that had them push 10 runs across. If the bats get going early, it may be a long day for the Tigers

Hercik's Pick: Garrettsville