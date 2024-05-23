High school baseball: (13) Mayfield vs (7) North Canton Hoover district final capsule

May 22—(13) Mayfield vs (7) North Canton Hoover

What: Division I district final

When: 5 p.m., May 23

Where: Munson Stadium, 2501 Allen Ave SE, Canton

Records: Mayfield 15-14, Hoover 18-9

Mayfield's path: Defeated Massillon 10-0, def. Walsh Jesuit 11-9

Hoover's path: Defeated Green 3-0, def. University 9-4

On deck: The winner will play (1) Massillon Jackson or (12) Canton GlenOak in a regional semifinal at Oberlin College on May 30 at 5 p.m.

For the record: Mayfield continued its strong response to a slow start to the season with a strong response to a Walsh Jesuit push early in its semifinal. The Wildcats changed fortune in the fourth with a four-run inning. Christophe Alexander pushed the Wildcats ahead with a bases-loaded triple and then stole home on a delayed steal. They also had all but one hitter from two through seven in the order find ways to push runs across. Mayfield also had Rocco Monastero go the distance from the mound, so the bullpen is full of options for its first regional berth since 2021. ... Hoover got ahead early in its contest with University, in large due to forcing errors from the Preppers in the field. Of the Vikings' nine runs, five came by way of throwing errors or late throws. They also had some pop in the bats, exemplified by Jack Andes' triple in the second at-bat of the contest. They're going to need the bats to be strong again early in the contest. Andes and Mason Ashby threw against the Preppers, so expect a dose of Ryan Dauge (1.91 ERA) or Evan Fuller (1.95 ERA), possibly a combination of both, on the bump. Can the Vikings rattle the nerve of the Wildcats that took Walsh Jesuit's best shot and kept going?

Hercik's pick: North Canton Hoover