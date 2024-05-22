High school baseball: (13) Kenston vs. (2) Akron SVSM district final capsule

May 21—(13) Kenston vs (2) Akron SVSM

What: Division II district final

When: 3 p.m., May 22

Where: Dodge Intermediate, 10225 Ravenna Rd., Twinsburg

Records: Kenston 13-14, Akron SVSM 18-10

Kenston's path: Defeated CF Northwest 11-1, def. Buckeye 2-1

Akron SVSM's path: Defeated Garrett Morgan 20-0, def. Holy Name 7-1

On deck: Winner advances to play (3) CVCA or (5) Gilmour in a regional semifinal at Canton Thurman Munson Stadium on May 30 at 5 p.m.

For the record: Another year, another Kenston run is in the cards. The Bombers recovered from an early deficit to Buckeye. Jimmy Cerha was lights-out on the mound with 15 strikeouts and just the one run. The Bombers' runs came on passed balls in the third and the go ahead in the top of the seventh. They had chances to push other runs across but were unable to find the gaps. The biggest question going into this district final is how will the pitching staff back up the performance from their ace. ... Akron SVSM started the season lit aflame at 16-4 and two of those losses were by one run. After the postseason seeds were assigned, it's been tough sledding for the Irish as they've dropped six of their last eight including five straight to end the regular season. They are led by Devon Lehman who is hitting .452 and has driven in 30 RBI. The entire order for Akron SVSM is hitting over .300 with Daniel Krabill (24 RBI) and the pair of Tyler Slone and Rylan Hurley (18 RBI each) driving them in. Matthew Large threw the semifinal so signs point to Connor Christie (3-4, 2.70 ERAI) as the starter with Slone (3-0, 1.35) available if needed.

Hercik's pick: Akron SVSM