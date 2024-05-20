High school baseball: (13) Kenston vs (4) Buckeye district semifinal capsule

May 19—(13) Kenston vs (4) Buckeye

What: Division II district semifinal

When: 5 p.m., May 20

Where: Dodge Intermediate, 10225 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg

Records: Kenston 12-14, Buckeye 20-8

Kenston's path: Defeated CF Northwest,11-1

Buckeye's path: Defeated Coventry, 14-2

On Deck: Winner advances to play the winner of (2) Akron SVSM and (27) Holy Name in a district final at Twinsburg on May 22.

For the Record: Just like the past two seasons, Kenston is peaking as the postseason gets going. The Bombers won five straight at the end of the regular season with a mix of strong pitching and solid work in the batter's box. Avery Siperke boasts a .371 batting average, followed by Grant Becklay (.339 average) and Bridger Bischof (.309) with a strong distribution of several bats bringing in runs. The work from the mound has been solid as well, headlined by Jimmy Cerha with a 0.48 ERA at the top of the rotation. ... Buckeye has multiple three-to four-game winning streaks this season and has won four in a row entering the district round. The Bucks' bats came to life in the final two games of the season with eight runs against Field and an 11-0 shutout of Bay to cap the season. It'll be a challenge for both to carry that success into a matchup.

Hercik's pick: Buckeye