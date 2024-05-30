High school baseball: (13) Kenston vs (3) CVCA regional semifinal capsule

May 29—(13) Kenston vs (3) CVCA

What: Division II regional semifinal

When: 5 p.m., May 30

Where: Thurman Munson Stadium, 2501 Allen Ave. SE, Canton

Records: Kenston 14-15, CVCA 24-4

Kenston's path: Defeated CF Northwest, 11-1, def. Buckeye, 2-1, def. Akron SVSM, 4-2

CVCA's path: Defeated Akron East, 14-1, def. Woodridge, 3-0, def. Gilmour, 2-1

On Deck: The winner will play the winner of (9) Ursuline and (3) West Branch in a regional final at 5 p.m., May 31 at Thurman Munson Stadium.

For the record: Another season, another year of Kenston finding its way to the regional round. The Bombers have turned to several players for their third straight regional trip. Jimmy Cerha, a senior and Ohio signee, pitched a strong game in the district semifinal, and Grady Flynn, a sophomore, hit the go-ahead two-run double in the final. LA Mighton rediscovered his swing as the season progressed to re-establish himself in the two-hole. He's also a strong base runner for the middle of the lineup that has again created pop in the bats in the postseason. The pitching staff is led by Cerha, Lucas Kaltenbach, Bridger Bischoff and Griffin Marcoguesseppi, who threw three scoreless in relief against Akron SVSM. ... CVCA has a strong group of hitters, headlined by seniors Nicky Rovelli, who hits .459 and Luke Wiggers, who has 30 RBI. John Harabedian and Ryan Wiehe have each also driven in over 27 runs for the Royals. Six of their bats are hitting over .300. In the district final against Gilmour, Jules Hernandez had a home run in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game and Alex Mammone had a go-ahead RBI single in the fourth. Both Harabedian (1.17 ERA) and Nik Wirsching (1.83 ERA) are strong from the mound and Connor McGough (1.37 ERA) is a third solid option and available for relief if needed.

Hercik's pick: CVCA