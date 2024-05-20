High school baseball: (11) Geneva vs (15) Salem district semifinal capsule

May 19—(11) Geneva vs (15) Salem

What: Division II district semifinal

When: 2 p.m., 2 p.m., May 20

Where: Louisville, 1201 S Nickelplate St., Louisville

Records: Geneva 14-5, Salem 12-10

Geneva's path: Defeated Youngstown East, 13-0, def. Marlington, 6-5

Salem's path: Defeated Kent Roosevelt, 2-1, def. Field, 3-2

On Deck: Winner advances to play the winner of (3) West Branch and (10) NDCL in a district final at Louisville May 22.

For the Record: After last year's one-run heartbreaking defeat, Geneva made sure it didn't happen in back-to-back seasons. Against Marlington, Logan Queen was 0-for-2 with two outs with runners on first and second and sent a hard-to-handle ground ball to second in the top of the seventh for the deciding run. The Eagles' bats have been the catalyst in their eight-game winning streak, in which they've scored six or more runs in each game. Kean Arkenburg (.449 batting average, 21 RBI) has led the charge, closely followed by Hewitt Wilt (.424), Curtis Maier (.400) and Andrew Oros (.397). The strong bats have supported the two-headed attack on the mound of Wilt and Shea Arkenburg. In the second round, Wilt struck out 12 through five innings and picked up his 200th career strikeout. ... Salem has lived by the close games, with the largest margin of victory in its current five-game win streak being decided by three runs. The Quakers also split tight games with West Branch, which is on the opposite side of the bracket. The close-contest mindset has carried into the postseason. It's a clash of styles in the postseason and if the Quakers can keep the Eagles in range for another race to the finish.

Hercik's Pick: Geneva