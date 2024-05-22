High school baseball: (11) Geneva vs. (3) West Branch district final capsule

May 21—(11) Geneva vs (3) West Branch

What: Division II district final

When: 5 p.m., May 22

Where: Louisville, 1201 South Nickleplate Street

Records: Geneva 15-5, West Branch 22-6

Geneva's path: Defeated Youngstown East 13-0, def. Marlington 6-5, def. Salem 5-2

West Branch's path: Defeated Jefferson 6-4, def. West Branch 1-0

On Deck: Winner advances to play (9) Ursuline or (4) Canfield in a regional semifinal at Canton Thurman Munson Stadium on May 30 at 2 p.m.

For the record: One team is on the doorstep of history. The other has been a stalwart trying to solidify itself. Geneva is in a district final for the first time since 2016 and is in search of its first regional showing since 1994. The Eagles needed a few innings to get going from the plate but found the swing in the third. It was a pair of runs driven in by Curtis Maier and Kean Arkenburg to tie the game, and then Logan Queen stretched out a triple and gave them the run. The Eagles pushed the lead in the fifth with Austin Murphy and Hewitt Wilt driving in runs on fielder's choices. They also had a pair of dominant showings on the mound without Wilt stepping on the bump. Expect him to get the ball in the final with his 1.97 ERA and 72 strikeouts. ... West Branch also had a strong showing from the mound in its semifinal from Beau Alazaus to shut out NDCL. The lone run came off of a Boston Mulinix double in the fifth. The Warriors displayed a strong showing from the plate, getting a lot of carry on fly balls. They've been a consistent strength in the division and are the final hurdle for the Eagles to finish the trek back to regionals for the first time in 30 years.

Hercik's pick: West Branch