High school baseball: (10) NDCL vs (3) West Branch district semifinal capsule

May 19—(10) NDCL vs (3) West Branch

What: Division II district semifinal

When: 5 p.m., May 20

Where: Louisville, 1201 S Nickleplate St., Louisville

Records: NDCL 11-9, West Branch 21-6

NDCL's path: Defeated Struthers, 10-1, def. Madison, 10-3

West Branch's path: Defeated Jefferson, 6-4

On Deck: Winner advances to play the winner of (11) Geneva and (15) Salem in a district final at Louisville on May 22.

For the Record: There's more than meets the eye when it comes to NDCL's record. The Lions have played against six teams that also advanced to the district round and feature several pieces from last year's regional runner-up. A 10-run third propelled them back to the district round with Cian O'Boyle, Griffin Moskal and Tyler Newton responsible for six of those runs. The Lions' bats have had highs and lows this season, but the pitching has kept them in every contest. The rotation is headlined by Jack Montague (2.33 ERA) but also has strong arms like Sam Hoffman (3.38), Robby Nahra (1.42) and Braeden Kinnaird (1.05) who can all do damage. ... West Branch stymied a Jefferson rally in the seventh in which the Falcons plated four runs and had the game-tying run at the plate. The Warriors' strength is has come from the plate. In 17 games this season, the Warriors have scored five or more runs and won all but two of them. Against the Lions pitching, it'll be a battle for which strength bends first.

Hercik's Pick: West Branch