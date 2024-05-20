High school baseball: (1) Perry vs (7) Berkshire district semifinal capsule

May 19—(1) Perry vs (7) Berkshire

What: Division III district semifinal

When: 6:30 p.m., May 20

Where: Bob Cene Park, 16 Bob Cene Way, Struthers

Records: Perry 19-6, Berkshire 15-8

Perry's path: Defeated Champion, 8-4

Berkshire's path: Defeated Newton Falls, 6-1

On Deck: Winner advances to play the winner of (3) LaBrae and (11) Crestview in a district final at Struthers on May 22.

For the Record: Perry has been a constant all season and started the postseason on the same note, with a strong showing from the batter's box. The Pirates have scored 161 runs this season, highlighted by Cade Henderson and Owen McKoon, who have combined for 63 runs. McKoon is also among the News-Herald area leaders in batting average (.493), doubles (seven) and triples (four). Henderson (.400), and Luke Sivon (.397) have also been strong from the plate. Perry has been consistent up and down the batting order all season. Four Pirates pitchers have been strong all with sub 3.00 ERAs highlighted by Aiden Bowman with a 2.00 ERA. Both Logan Buehner and Pentek each have more than 35 strikeouts. ... Berkshire had an up-and-down end to the regular season but got its groove back just before the postseason. The Badgers defeated Bristol and Wickliffe, the latter clinching the CVC Valley title. They are led by Patrick Brancel who has been strong from the plate all season, hitting .483 with 14 RBI and 10 doubles. The bats of Ethan Martin (.352) and Sam Barcikoski (.311) have been just as strong from the plate for a well-hitting middle of the order. Brancel and Martin each have recorded four or more wins on the season and have ERAs under 2.00. It will be a battle of strength vs. strength to advance to the final.

Hercik's Pick: Perry