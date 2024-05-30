High school baseball: (1) Perry vs (2) Norwayne regional semifinal capsule

May 29—(1) Perry vs (2) Norwayne

What: Division III regional semifinal

When: 2 p.m., May 30

Where: Washington, 1 Paul E Brown Dr. SE, Massillon

Records: Perry 21-6, Norwayne 23-4

Perry's path: Defeated Champion, 8-4, def. Berkshire, 10-1, def. LaBrae, 6-0

Norwayne's path: Defeated Brooklyn, 10-0, def. Canton Central Catholic, 7-6, def. Akron Manchester, 12-2

On Deck: The winner advances to play the winner of (3) Waynedale and (4) South Range in a regional final at 5 p.m., May 31 at Massillon Washington.

For the record: Perry is in the regional round for the first time in two decades. The Pirates' banner season has been headlined by their ability to hit all the way through their order, not just the middle of the lineup. Against LaBrae, Perry took the lead in the third inning with a single from Sam Tharp. Then in the sixth, Kyle Rhineberger, Jason Pentek, Luke Sivon and Owen McKoon all pushed across runs. All while Pentek spun a shutout of the Vikings. Perry's offense is led by McKoon, who is hitting .459 with 32 runs and a pair of home runs. Cade Henderson is also a strong bat for the Pirates with his .408 average and 34 runs. While that duo is the top two at the plate, Perry features six players hitting over .300, and Trent Taylor at .299. The pitching staff features Pentek, Logan Buehner and Aiden Bowman who all come in with ERAs below 2.70. Pentek and Buehner have racked up six wins and will be called to quiet the Norwayne bats ... The Bobcats have a mix of strong hitting and balanced pitching. They average 7.4 runs per game and have held opponents to under three. Norwayne has eight shutouts, and three of its losses have been by two runs or less. The Bobcats are on an 11-game win streak that started with an 8-4 victory over Waynedale.

Hercik's pick: Norwayne