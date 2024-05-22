High school baseball: (1) Perry vs (3) LaBrae district final capsule

May 21—(1) Perry vs (3) LaBrae

What: Division III district final

When: 6:30 p.m., May 22

Where: Bob Cene Park, 16 Bob Cene Way, Struthers

Records: Perry 20-6, LaBrae 18-5

Perry's path: Defeated Champion 8-4, def. Berkshire 10-1

LaBrae's path: Defeated Lakeview 7-3, def. Crestview 9-0

On deck: Winner advances to play (2) Norwayne or (5) Manchester in a regional semifinal at Massillon at 2 p.m. May 30.

For the record: Two strong offenses meet with a trip to the regional round on the line. Perry jumped out early with a four run first inning and added two runs from the second to the fourth innings each. The trio of Sam Tharp, Owen McKoon and Jason Pentek all drove in a pair of runs each, and that consistency from the plate has been the strength of the Pirates this season. Logan Buehner threw six strong innings with just two hits allowed and nine strikeouts. Perry has a slew of arms who are available for the final, including Pentek who has a 2.03 ERA and 36 strikeouts on the season. ... Two three-run innings from LaBrae propelled it to a district final, also recording its ninth shutout of the season and third of Crestview on the season. The Vikings have been led by four players hitting over .300, paced by Austin Rowe (.380) and Dylan Simpson (.354). Rowe and Landon Brunstetter have recorded 21 RBI on the season as well as the consistency at the plate has paid off. Rowe has also been lights out from the mound with a 0.57 ERA and a 3-0 record. He'll need to be in a rhythm quickly against the strength of Perry's bats.

Hercik's pick: Perry