What high school athletes visited Rutgers this weekend?

Kristian Dyer
·2 min read

Rutgers football has had a busy weekend, hosting a number of transfer portal recruits along with a strong list of visitors who are in high school. A couple of the recruits received a Rutgers offer while on the visit.

All of the high school recruits in attendance took unofficial visits over the weekend.

Below is a breakdown of who was on campus to visit Rutgers as well as a brief bio on their playing background and any relevant ranking:

  • Kamar Archie (a class of 2025 recruit…ranked a four-star linebacker by Rivals and the No. 124 player in the nation…plays for The Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey)

  • Semaj Beals (a class of 2026 quarterback…currently unranked but has a strong national offer list…plays for Roman Catholic in Philadelphia)

  • Kole Brealer (a class of 2025 defensive lineman…ranked a three-star by 247Sports… plays for The Hun School)

  • Kory Brown (a class of 2027 running back…currently unranked but already holds a Rutgers offer…plays for Tottenville High School in Staten Island, New York)

  • Rowan Byrne (a class of 2025 offensive lineman…ranked a four-star by Rivals and is the No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the nation…plays for Iona Prep in New Rochelle, New York)

  • Chase Enlow (a class of 2026 running back…currently unranked but holds several Power Five offers…plays for The Hun School)

  • Nyqir Helton (a class of 2026 athlete…currently unranked but holds four offers from Power Five programs…plays for Winslow Township in Atco, New Jersey)

  • Cam Miller (a class of 2025 athlete…ranked a four-star by On3…plays for Winslow Township)

  • Mike Troutman (a class of 2025 offensive lineman…currently unranked but has a strong national offer list…plays for DePaul Catholic in Wayne, New Jersey)

  • Josh Williams (a class of 2025 offensive lineman…ranked a three-star by Rivals…plays for Haverford in Haverford, Pennsylvania)

(Players in bold denote a Rutgers football offer)

Enlow and Helton both picked up Rutgers offers over the weekend.

