What high school athletes visited Rutgers this weekend?
Rutgers football has had a busy weekend, hosting a number of transfer portal recruits along with a strong list of visitors who are in high school. A couple of the recruits received a Rutgers offer while on the visit.
All of the high school recruits in attendance took unofficial visits over the weekend.
Below is a breakdown of who was on campus to visit Rutgers as well as a brief bio on their playing background and any relevant ranking:
Kamar Archie (a class of 2025 recruit…ranked a four-star linebacker by Rivals and the No. 124 player in the nation…plays for The Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey)
Semaj Beals (a class of 2026 quarterback…currently unranked but has a strong national offer list…plays for Roman Catholic in Philadelphia)
Kole Brealer (a class of 2025 defensive lineman…ranked a three-star by 247Sports… plays for The Hun School)
Kory Brown (a class of 2027 running back…currently unranked but already holds a Rutgers offer…plays for Tottenville High School in Staten Island, New York)
Rowan Byrne (a class of 2025 offensive lineman…ranked a four-star by Rivals and is the No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the nation…plays for Iona Prep in New Rochelle, New York)
Chase Enlow (a class of 2026 running back…currently unranked but holds several Power Five offers…plays for The Hun School)
Nyqir Helton (a class of 2026 athlete…currently unranked but holds four offers from Power Five programs…plays for Winslow Township in Atco, New Jersey)
Cam Miller (a class of 2025 athlete…ranked a four-star by On3…plays for Winslow Township)
Mike Troutman (a class of 2025 offensive lineman…currently unranked but has a strong national offer list…plays for DePaul Catholic in Wayne, New Jersey)
Josh Williams (a class of 2025 offensive lineman…ranked a three-star by Rivals…plays for Haverford in Haverford, Pennsylvania)
(Players in bold denote a Rutgers football offer)
Enlow and Helton both picked up Rutgers offers over the weekend.