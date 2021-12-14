High-profile transfers Spencer Rattler, Austin Stogner commit to Gamecocks

Shane Beamer dropped the biggest bomb of his tenure to date Monday night.

Oklahoma transfers Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner announced their intentions to transfer to conclude their careers at South Carolina.

Rattler is one of the more sought after quarterback transfers in recent memory after his redshirt sophomore year went sideways with the Sooners. The former five-star recruit was among the preseason favorites for the Heisman trophy, but was eventually supplanted by Caleb Williams.

Stogner arrived at OU as a four-star prospect and the No. 3 tight end in the class of 2019 according to the 247Sports Composite. He played for two seasons under Beamer in Norman before the latter took the head coaching job at South Carolina.

The Plano, Texas native was a second team All-Big 12 selection by the Associated Press last season after he recorded 26 catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games. He missed the final two regular season games in 2020 and the Big 12 Championship due to injury.

Stogner had been quieter in 2021 after a breakout second season. He recorded 14 receptions for 166 yards and three scores in Lincoln Riley’s final season at Oklahoma.

“Long, almost gangly prospect with a frame that can hold plenty more weight,” former 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons wrote of Stogner as a high school prospect. “Has developed steadily and consistently over the course of high school career. Adequate combine testing but deceptively athletic. Plays with effort, physicality and toughness.”

South Carolina could use some added depth in the tight end room with Nick Muse slated to graduate and having missed out on four-star 2022 prospect Oscar Delp — who chose Georgia over USC.

With Stogner now in the fold, the Gamecocks tight end room will include the Oklahoma import, do-it-all playmaker Jaheim Bell, Traevon Kenion and Keveon Mullens. Bell earned second team All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus, while both Kenion and Mullens flashed in spurts this fall.

Stogner is one of a handful of Sooners to depart the program since Riley left OU for the head coaching job at Southern Cal earlier this week. The Sooners were all but eliminated from College Football Playoff contention with their loss to Oklahoma State last week.

USC finished its 2021 regular season 6-6 with a 30-0 season finale loss to in-state rival Clemson. The Gamecocks are set to learn their bowl game fate on Sunday after the CFP field is set.