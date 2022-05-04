High-profile transfer portal WR Jordan Addison has been training with Bryce Young

Nick Saban is known for winning on the recruiting trail, annually landing commitments from some of the top high school prospects from around the country. Ever since the NCAA transfer portal was opened up, he has been just as dominant on that front, as well. With five players joining the team in 2022 via the transfer portal, there’s a chance a sixth might be right around the corner.

Recently, Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison made headlines before he officially entered the transfer portal. Addison had been linked to rumors of a monster NIL deal that was allegedly offered to him in with hopes of having him join the USC Trojans.

Now that he is officially in the transfer portal, programs and coaches may begin reaching out to recruit the star wide receiver.

Alabama has already landed two transfer wide receivers in Jermaine Burton from Georgia and Tyler Harrell from Louisville. Do they need a third?

Sure, why not?

It may seem like a reach to believe that Addison would be considering the loaded Crimson Tide as a potential landing spot. However, The Athletic now reports that Addison and Bryce Young have been training together out in California recently.

Currently, Addison claims there is still a decision to be made regarding where he wants to continue playing college football; but to say Alabama isn’t in the mix at this point would be wishful thinking.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide football program and Addison’s journey through the NCAA transfer portal.

