High profile recruit visits Ohio State, set to announce on April 8

While it was somewhat of a tease, Ohio State watched Michigan get a commitment from Jayden Davis over the Buckeyes and others. Davis was seen as a Wolverine lean all along but included OSU in his final five giving an appearance of the Buckeyes losing out once again. However, Ryan Day has his eyes set on another high-profile recruit.

Prentiss “Air” Noland was in Columbus this weekend and announced that he had received an offer to suit up in the scarlet and gray. Noland is a four-star recruit and the No. 8 quarterback in the 2023 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.

After an outstanding junior season, Noland has shot up the rankings, leading his Langston Hughes High School (Fairburn, Georgia) to a 6A state championship. Noland threw for 55 touchdowns on the season en route to giving the school its first-ever football title.

Noland announced the news on his Twitter page adding a picture of another Georgia native, Justin Fields. Is that a sign in favor of the Buckeyes or just a nice show of respect?

No crystal balls have been given in favor of landing the coveted QB, but Noland has already stated that he’ll be making his announcement on April 8. This would be a great addition for Ryan Day and the 2024 Buckeye class.

