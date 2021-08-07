High-profile cases listed on upcoming court docket

Aug. 7—The case of a former Northeastern State University head football coach and educator charged with nine counts of lewd molestation will appear on an upcoming jury sounding docket.

Former Salina Middle School teacher John Q. Horner was arrested in 2020 after authorities and school officials investigated reports of inappropriate behavior. Court records show he pleaded not guilty in June and filed a motion to quash due to failure to produce sufficient evidence.

Eleven girls were interviewed, and eight of them said Horner touched them inappropriately and made the same types of comments. One student purportedly said Horner had called and messaged her so many times that she had to block his number.

Horner coached football at NSU starting in 2003 and resigned in 2007 due to personal reasons. He is slated to appear with his attorney at the Mayes County Courthouse Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. He is free on bond.

A former substitute teacher for Grand View School waived his right to a jury trial and has been ordered back in court.

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Internet Crimes against Children arrested Hansen Martin Leroy Johnson in Tahlequah. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a tip received from social media to the OSBI in 2020. The tip showed an image and short vehicle of an adult sexually abusing an infant. Grand View School officials said Johnson had worked at the school for three days before he was terminated.

Johnson bonded out of jail and was ordered to wear a global positioning satellite ankle monitor, and no have internet usage. He is to be back in court on Oct. 21.

A Muskogee man charged with first-degree murder is slated to appear in court this week. Defense Attorney B.J. Baker had filed a motion to dismiss the murder case due to lack of prosecution movement for James Ray Vogel in February. Baker said the District Attorney's Office has done nothing on this case in over a year, therefore prejudicing his client.

Story continues

Vogel, 58, was arrested in 2017 for allegedly killing Jeanette Ellen Coleman. The victim's body was discovered by fisherman in 1988, by the Fort Gibson dam. Coleman was clothed in only a T-shirt and had a 28-pound concrete block tied to her waist. The victim had no identification, so she was nicknamed "Daisy Doe" for a tattoo on her shoulder.

In 2015, Coleman was positively identified by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office, and the case was reopened. The men are believed to have had sexual intercourse with her at the dam, then tied a block to her body and threw her into the water while she was still alive.

Along with being accused of murder, Vogel is suspected of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses, including obstruction and perjury. The suspect allegedly gave false statements as he testified in front of a grand jury.

An affidavit signed by Vogel states accusations lingering over his head have caused him anxiety, depression, loss of appetite, and sleep for the past two years. Vogel is slated to appear in court on Aug. 12. District Judge Doug Kirkley is presiding over the case.

An area woman who was charged with first-degree murder and desiccation of a corpse of her roommate was ordered for a psychological evaluation.

Kore Bommeli was charged with murdering Talina Galloway, after the victims remains were found in a freezer in Arkansas. Galloway was reported missing by Bommeli, with whom she shared an apartment. Bommeli said her roommate posted on Facebook that she had COVID-19 and was going to the lake to be alone. Wagoner County investigators determined Galloway hadn't been screened by any doctor for COVID-19, and Bommeli was listed on Galloway's life insurance policy.

Bommeli sold a trailer to a scrap yard in Muskogee and investigators discovered the presence of blood. Investigators were informed by employees of the U-Haul store in Muskogee that the trailer Bommeli returned had a foul odor coming from it. A witness in Arkansas contacted authorities after finding the same U-Haul trailer backed up near her house. She reportedly stated there was a foul odor and she believed it was that of decomposition.

That same witness found a white chest freezer that was sealed with duct tape in the area where she saw the trailer parked. The woman didn't report that information with authorities. Deputies later opened the freezer and found the dismembered body of Galloway.

Investigators found out Bommeli had been trying to purchase the same land where Galloway's remains were found. Tracking information showed Bommeli's phone was in Mena several times at the time her roommate disappeared. Bommeli was ordered for a psychological evaluation and her next court date is Aug. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Judge Kirley denied ex-Hulbert police chief Casey Rowe's request to quash his bribery case. Rowe was charged after he allegedly tried to solicit a "finder's fee" payment.

A "confidential human source" paid Rowe $100 when he was trying to locate a repossessed vehicle. The CHS recorded the incident and Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault referred the report to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The CHS and the FBI conducted a recorded operation during which he met with Rowe in May 2018. He paid Rowe $100 for the help in locating and repossessing a truck in Hulbert. In June 2018, the CHS and the FBI conducted another recorded operation in which he paid Rowe $75 as a "finder's fee" for help in finding and repossessing a vehicle in Hulbert.

Rowe's attorney's filed a motion to quash the case due to insufficient evidence. However, Kirkley denied that motion and Rowe will appear in court on Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m.