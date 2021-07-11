This high-priority running back target announces commitment date

Florida fans who follow recruiting hoped the Gators ended the IMG curse last cycle. They finally landed a player from the high school football powerhouse in four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson which could open the floodgates for more players from IMG to sign with the orange and blue.

It looked like it might’ve because the Gators are in the mix for three players from the Bradenton, Florida school — offensive tackle Tyler Booker, safety Kamari Wilson and running back Kaytron Allen.

Allen announced Sunday that he plans to make a commitment Friday to either Florida, Alabama, Georgia or Penn State.

Florida wants to take two running backs this cycle and have targets like Allen, George Pettaway, Omarion Hampton, Terrance Gibbs and Jaylon Glover near the top of its board. Gibbs and Glover seem the most likely at this juncture of the class of 2022 recruiting cycle because the others are trending away including Allen.

He took an official visit to the Nittany Lions when the NCAA dead period was lifted at the beginning of June and came away super impressed with Penn State.

“They set the bar,” Allen said in June, according to 247Sports. “It’s more than what I expected, most definitely. I’m glad I took a visit there.”

Even after Penn State accepted a commitment from another running back, it hasn’t slowed down its interest in Allen.

It would be shocking to see Allen pick a school Friday besides the Nittany Lions. Florida will have to move its focus toward Gibbs and Glover who plan to visit the Swamp again for Friday Night Lights on July 30.