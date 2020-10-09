High-powered Browns take on stingy Colts in showcase game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates on the field after their 49-38 win against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Browns might be for real. The Colts, too.

We could find out on Sunday, when Indianapolis visits Cleveland. Both teams are 3-1, winners of three in a row, and carrying questions about who they have beaten.

The Browns were pummeled by Baltimore before defeating Cincinnati, Washington and Dallas, combined record 3-8-1. Indy lost badly at Jacksonville, which since has dropped three in a row, and then defeated Minnesota, the Jets and Chicago, combined record 4-8 headed into Week 5.

This matchup could prove something, with Cleveland's dynamic offense facing the league's most stingy defense.

''This will be our defense's biggest challenge. You've got the No. 1 offense as far as running the ball,'' Colts coach Frank Reich said. ''The other thing that they are No. 1 at is explosive plays in the run game. We've got the No. 1 defense so this is what it's all about. We'll see how it stacks up.''

Indeed, says Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won't have leading rusher Nick Chubb (knee).

''They are a really sound defense. They play together. They are coached well. They hustle. You can see the effort. They swarm to the ball.''

The action began Thursday night with Chicago's 20-19 home victory over Tampa Bay. Nick Foles beat Tom Brady again, Cairo Santos kicked a 38-yard field with 1:17 left and the Bears held on when Brady seemingly lost count of downs on his final play.

Detroit (1-3) and Green Bay (4-0) had byes.

Philadelphia (1-2-1) at Pittsburgh (3-0)

The Pennsylvania showdown matches two first-place teams. Say what?

Yep, the Eagles are atop the wretched NFC East, displaying the kind of grit and resourcefulness any fan base should be proud of. And possibly proud of in the City of Brotherly Love - until they lose again.

Pittsburgh was off last week while planned opponent Tennessee deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Fans are allowed at Heinz Field for the first time this season after Pennsylvania officials amended occupancy guidelines at outdoor events. Capacity will be capped at 5,500 at the 67,000-seat stadium.

Buffalo (4-0) at Tennessee (3-0), Tuesday night

The Bills and Titans might need another Music City Miracle to actually play this game, which has been moved to Tuesday. The Titans' coronavirus outbreak, which forced postponement of their matchup with the Steelers last week, has wreaked havoc ever since.

If they play, well, anything close to the 2000 playoff game Tennessee won with that incredible razzle-dazzle kickoff return would be refreshing.

The Bills are 4-0 for the first time since 2008 and looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 1991 on their way to a Super Bowl berth. A victory also would give the Bills their first five-game winning streak since 2004.

The Titans are 3-0 for the first time in 12 years. About 8,500 fans or approximately 12.5% of capacity will be allowed at this game - if it comes off.

Denver (1-3) at New England (2-2), Monday night

Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, possibly the Patriots' two best players, have tested positive for coronavirus. New England comes off a mediocre offensive performance at Kansas City, but the Patriots have won six of the past seven meetings between the teams, including four straight in Foxborough. The Broncos haven't won a road game in the series since 2006, and get an extra day to prep with the NFL moving this one a day because of the Patriots outbreak.

Denver linebacker Bradley Chubb led the league with 10 quarterback pressures last week in a win over the Jets. He had 2+ sacks, his first takedowns since returning from a torn ACL.

Las Vegas (2-2) at Kansas City (4-0)

The Raiders have dropped two straight, and this isn't a good place to turn it around. They have lost their past seven games at Kansas City and five straight in the series overall.

''It will never be easy,'' said quarterback Derek Carr, who has nine turnovers in six games at Arrowhead Stadium, leading to a miserable 63.2 quarterback rating. ''We haven't won there in some time as an organization. We need to get a win there.''

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 4-0 for the fourth straight season, an NFL mark. They are trying to start 5-0 for the third time in four seasons, have won a franchise-record 13 consecutive games, and their 10-game regular-season winning streak is the second best in club history. Plus, KC has won 28 of the past 30 games against the AFC West.

