How high is Ole Miss football's ceiling after Lane Kiffin's win over LSU? What the numbers say

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin felt the weight of his program's elevated standards a week ago, when he left Bryant-Denny Stadium bitterly disappointed by his team's performance in a loss to Alabama. He even apologized to Athletic Director Keith Carter for not getting it done.

But the SEC doesn't leave anyone short of opportunities to prove it against top-level competition. In a 55-49 win over LSU on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Rebels met those high standards.

"They look a lot of heat this week for the performance last week in Alabama," Kiffin said, expressing his pride toward his players. "And that's good. The standards have changed around here that you're supposed to beat Alabama. They took a lot of heat, especially offensively and really went back to work."

With the celebrations in Oxford at an end and their impacts felt as the city that proudly proclaims it has "never lost a party" awakes on Sunday, it's natural to turn the attention toward the future.

What does the Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) win over the Tigers (3-2, 2-1) mean?

We can look to the analytic models for some indication. ESPN's FPI projects Ole Miss to win 9.3 games this season, giving the Rebels a 6.3% chance of winning the SEC West. You might remember that the bookies set Ole Miss' preseason win total at 7.5. After Saturday's victory, the Rebels can realistically aim much higher.

There are standards to keep after all.

"This was a hard week," Kiffin said. "Lot of criticism, which is good. You can internalize it and use it the other way. And they internalized it and they worked harder in practice. I'm not just saying that because they scored a lot of points. They practiced a lot harder this week. Sometimes those losses help you."

Quinshon Judkins needs third-quarter hydration IV

Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins had not carried the ball more than 20 times in a game yet this season coming into Saturday.

Against LSU, Judkins rushed 33 times, coming one shy of a career-high in attempts that he set against Texas A&M last season. Late in the third quarter, he needed an IV boost.

"Just to get myself back rejuvenated with so many carries," Judkins explained postgame.

For the first time in 2023, Judkins looked like the version of himself that led the SEC in rushing yards last season. He racked up 177 yards on the ground with a touchdown and added a receiving touchdown, too.

In general, it was an outstanding night running the ball for the Rebels, who had struggled to do so through their first four games. Judkins' backup, Ulysses Bentley IV, rushed nine times for 90 yards and a TD.

Tre Harris' 'bittersweet' performance against his hometown team

Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris, a Louisiana Tech transfer and Lafayette native, reported six offers on his 247Sports page in high school. All six were from in-state programs. LSU was not among them.

Saturday, he torched the Tigers to the tune of eight receptions for 153 yards and the game-winning touchdown. He was asked postgame how it felt to perform that way against his home state's flagship university.

"Bittersweet," Harris said with a big smile.

Harris left in the first quarter of the Rebels' Week 2 victory over Tulane with an apparent lower-body injury. He did not play the following week against Georgia Tech and was highly limited last week against Alabama.

Saturday, Kiffin said Harris was at about 90%. And he made the value he holds in the Rebels' offense clear.

"This guy is an electric receiver in our system," Kiffin said.

