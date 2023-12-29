High marks for Notre Dame football after Sun Bowl romp vs. Oregon State

EL PASO, Texas — Securing the first 10-win season of the Marcus Freeman Era, 16th-ranked Notre Dame football put a bow on the 2023 season with a 40-8 win over 19th-ranked Oregon State on Friday at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Freeman improved to 2-1 in bowl games as a head coach with both wins also marking the first career wins for starting quarterbacks Tyler Buchner (2022 Gator Bowl) and Steve Angeli (Sun Bowl).

Offense: A-minus

Despite playing behind a revamped offensive line that came in with only six career starts beyond left guard Pat Coogan, Angeli looked mostly poised and confident. He was sacked twice in the first half and overthrew an open Eli Raridon near the goal line, but the redshirt freshman also led an 11-play, 96-yard scoring drive on his first series. In three of their past six games, the Irish offense had turned the ball over on its first opportunity. Wideout Jayden Thomas, after battling hamstring issues much of the year, had four catches for 59 yards and a score in the first half. Jordan Faison shook free for a team-high 115 receiving yards and a score on five catches.

Defense: A

Consistently putting the Beavers in third-and-long jail, Al Golden’s defense held third-string quarterback Ben Gulbranson and Co. without a third-down conversion in four first-half tries. Benjamin Morrison hauled in a Hail Mary to end the first half for his ninth career interception and third this year. A fourth-quarter safety added to the fun.

Special teams: B-plus

Joshua Burnham and a phalanx of Irish teammates snuffed out an ill-advised fake punt late in the first half that set up Notre Dame’s second touchdown. Marty Auer came close to blocking a punt. Spencer Shrader missed from 50 yards and hit from 44, leaving him 15-of-22 overall this year and just 12-of-19 from 30 yards and beyond.

Coaching: A

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli, stepping in as offensive coordinator after the loss to Gerad Parker to Troy, guided Angeli and a watered-down offense through a mostly mistake-free showing. An Oregon State coaching staff in comparative disarray after the loss of Jonathan Smith to Michigan State was unable to keep pace in the chess match.

Overall: A

With five of Notre Dame’s seven opt outs watching from the sideline, including record-setting quarterback Sam Hartman, the Irish grabbed an early lead and methodically squeezed the life out of the underdog Beavers.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Grading Notre Dame football effort in Sun Bowl vs. Oregon State