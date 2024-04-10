High marks hit at Kalispell Time Trials

Apr. 10—The annual Kalispell Time Trials took place Tuesday at Legends Stadium, and out of a cast of 100s several nice marks were penned.

Flathead's Ben Bliven and Brody Thornsberry ran 1-2 in the boys 100 meters, for example, and while Bliven didn't catch his best time of the year — 10.91 seconds on Thursday — Thornsberry did, running 11.07. That sits No. 4 in Montana in this early part of the track and field season, and the senior also won the triple jump Tuesday.

Bliven, meanwhile, moved into the top six regardless of class in the long jump with a leap of 21-9.75 — while Whitefish's Carson Krack took over the No. 2 spot at 22-7.

The unscored meet drew eight teams from within and around the Flathead Valley, and Glacier had its usual strong showing. Henry Sellards won the shot put with the fourth-best mark in the state of 53 feet, one inch (Collumbia Falls' Lane Voermans was right behind at 52-4, and also had a top-six discus heave of 150-8).

The Wolfpack's Aiden Krause got the discus to go 172-1, his best thus far in 2024 and No. 2 in the state behind Hamilton's Andrew Burrows (175-2).

Bigfork's Jack Jensen ran the fastest Class A time — and third best in the state — in the 800 at 1:59.24.

Flathead swept the boys relays and ran the fastest 400-meter relay thus far: 42.85, and the Braves' Jacob Dolezal won both the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump.

The girls had 20 marks that pushed them into the state's best. That includes a time of 46.86 by Flathead's Alivia Rinehart in the 300 hurdles. Rinehart ranks No. 2 in the state there; her win completed a hurdles sweep.

The Bravettes' had a very nice day: Kennedy Moore cleared 5-5 to win the high jump and take over the state's top mark regardless of class. Teammate Afton Wride won the long and triple jump as well, both with top 10 marks.

Kai Johnson won the discus and shot put, and her mark of 40-3 in the shot sits second in the state and first in AA.

Kalispell Time Trials

Tuesday at Legends Stadium

Teams — Bigfork (Bfk), Browning (Brw), Columbia Falls (CF), Flathead (Fla), Glacier (Gla), Libby (Lib), Two Eagle River (TER), Whitefish (Wfh)

BOYS

100 — 1, Ben Bliven, Fla, 11.05; 2, Brody Thornsberry, Fla, 11.07; 3, Kash Goicoechea, Gla, 11.16; 4, Jacob Dolezal, Fla, 11.25; 5, Malaki Simpson, CF, 11.29; 6, Ethan Anderson, Gla, 11.34.

200 — 1, Malaki Simpson, CF, 23.19; 2, Ulrich Warner, Gla, 23.66; 3, Shae Warner, Gla, 23.75; 4, Robert Merchant, Bfk, 24.19; 5, Braden Capser, Fla, 24.67; 6, Isiah Running Rabbit, Brw, 24.70.

400 — 1, Shae Warner, Gla, 52.32; 2, Cohen Kastelitz, Gla, 53.65; 3, Quinn Clark, CF, 55.,57; 4, Preston McPherson, Wfh, 56.22; 5, Adler Waters, CF, 56.86; 6, Cole Sartori, Eur, 56.80.

800 — 1, Jack Jensen, Bfk, 1:59.24; 2, Kasen Kastner, Fla, 2:03.37; 3, preston Iron Heart, Brw, 2:05.32; 4, Jerden Crawford, Brw, 2:07.26; 5, Jacob Johnson, Fla, 2:09.92; 6, Sean Cotman, Bfk, 2:11.85.

1,600 — 1, Owen Thiel, Gla, 4:35.14; 2, Kasen Kastner, Fla, 4:37.50; 3, Simon Douglas, Wfh, 4;37.55; 4, Jonas Kreitner, Gla, 4:38.85; 5, Jack Syverson, Gla, 4:41.02; 6, Preston Iron Heart, Brw, 4:47.62.

3,200 — 1, Bauer Hollman, Fla, 10:18.17; 2, Ethan Amick, Who, 10:38.82; 3, River Racine, Brw, 10:44.25; 4, Brodyn DeShaw, Fla, 10:59.23; 5, Ryker Zuffelato, Fla, 11:00.67; 6, Jeffery DeRoche, Brw, 11:01.84.

110 hurdles — 1, Jacob Dolezal, Fla, 15.18; 2, Carson Krack, Wfh, 15.92; 3, Wyatt Johnston, Bfk, 16.04; 4, Miller Bushnell, Fla, 16.99; 5, Alex Hausmann, Gla, 17.01; 6, Morgan Kyle Wfh, 17.62.

300 hurdles — 1, Cooper Pelc, Gla, 44.80p; 2, Azure Stolte, Wfh, 45.18; 3, Joshua Skunkcap, Brw, 45.37; 4, Mark Ahner, Gla, 45.43; 5, Brett Chivers, Fla, 46.27; 6, Banyan Johnston, CF, 46.58.

400 relay — 1, Flathead 42.35; 2, Whitefish 45.26; 3, Bigfork 45.62; 4, Whitefish B 45.95; 5. G;acoer 46.21; 6 (tie), Browning and Eureka, 46.25.

1,600 relay — 1, Eureka 3:39.01; 2, Glacier 3:42.19; 3, Flathead A 3:44.08; 5, Browning 3:44.65; 5, Flathead B 3;45.07; 7, Whitefish 3:46.45.

Discus — 1, Aiden Krause, Gla, 172-1; 2, Lane Voermans, CF, 150-8.5; 3, Henry Sellards, Gla, 136-9; 4, Dylan Smith, Gla, 133-7; 5, David Beck, Lib, 120-7; 6, Isaac Keim, Gla, 115-6.

Javelin — 1, Dominick Mitten, Fla, 160-4; 2, Gabe Sims, Fla, 159-5; 3, Braden Capser, Fla, 159-4; 4, Tristan Andersen, Lib, 155-11; 5, Jesse Day, Eur, 144-10; 6, Trent Riddel, Lib, 144-5.

Shot put — 1, Henry Sellards, Gla, 53-1; 2, Lane Voermans, CF, 52-4; 3, Aiden Krause, 51-3; 4, Isaac Keim, Gla, 43-5; 5, Caiyou Witts, Fla, 43-3; 6, Joel Goodman, Lib, 42-5.

High jump — 1, Jacob Dolezal, Fla, 6-2; 2, William Hollenstein, Fla, 6-2; 3, Tristan Andersen, Lib, and Braden Casazza, Eur, 6-0; 5, Mark Ahner, Gla, 5-10; 6 (tie), Wyatt Barnes, Bfk, and Tyson Franchini-White, Fla, 5-7.

Long jump — 1, Carson Krack, Wfh, 22-7; 2, William Hollenstein, Fla, 22-1.25; 3, Ben Bliven, Fla, 21-9.75; 4, Stephen Riley, Fla, 21-8.5; 5, Jacob Dolezal, Fla, 21-7.25; 6, Brody Thornsberry, Fla, 21-5.75.

Triple jump — 1, Brody Thornsberry, Fla, 42-5.75; 2, Tamret Savik, Bfk, 42-5.25; 3, Stephen Riley, Fla, 42-2.5; 4, Carter Bullins, Fla, 41-7.75; 5, Wyatt Barnes, Bfk, 41-7.5; 6, Liam Ells, Gla, 40-4.5.

Pole vault — 1, Josh Lambertsen, Eur, 14-0; 2, Oliver Kress, CF, 12-6; 3, Creed Wiley, Gla, 12-6; 4, Trevin Olivier, Fla, 12-6; 5, Tristen Herd, Bfk, 12-6; 6, Henry Steurer, Fla, 12-6.

GIRLS

100 — 1, Brooke Zetooney, Wfh, 12.63; 2, Rachael Wilmot, Wfh, 12.75; 3, Alivia Rinehart, Fla, 12.85; 4, Ally Sempf, CF, 12.92; 5, Willow Cohen, Eur, 13.3; 6, Isabella Maestas, Gla, 13.72.

200 — 1, Isabella Maestas, Gla, 29.02; 2, Aubrey Smith, CF, 29.52; 3, Kennedy Garvin, Gla, 29.62; 4, Avory Galey, Fla, 29.85; 5, Anna Boysen, Wfh, 30.05; 6, Chloe Williams, CF, 30.52.

400 — 1, Ashley Andrews, CF, 63.72; 2, Grace Gall, Fla, 64.27; 3, Teslin Trombley, Brw, 64.88; 4, Tessa Wilson, Fla, 66.48; 5, Peyton Eaglefeathers, Brw, 69.41; 6, Lyla Rudolph, Wfh, 70.41.

800 — 1, Mikenna Conan, Fla, 2:27.50; 2, Teslin Trombley, Brw, 2:28.08; 3, Dacia Benkelman, Gla, 2:30.54; 4, Kellie Klepper, Wfh, 2:32.33; 5, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Fla, 2:35.58; 6, Mila Johns, CF, 2:35.73.

1,600 — 1, Lauren Bissen, Gla, 5:28.32; 2, Bailey Gable, Gla, 5:36.97; 3, Alyssa Vollertsen, Gla, 5:37.76; 4, Josie Wilson, Fla, 5:43.10; 5, Anna Tretter, Gla, 5:44.73; 6, Capri Farmer, Lib, 5:51.03.

3,200 — 1, Josie Wilson, Fla, 11:49.96; 2, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Fla, 12:12.22; 3, Hailey Hendrickson, Fla, 13:33.41; 4, Sierra Gibb, Wfh, 13:59.36; 6, Monroe Tornow, Eur, 14:28.01; 6, Erika Downing, Bfk, 15:02.82.

100 hurdles — 1, Alivia Rinehart, Fla, 15.48; 2, Bristol Lenz, Fla, 16.03; 3, Hailey Ells, Wfh, 16.96; 4, Zoey Bortz, Fla, 17.67; 5, Bergen Fortner, Lib, 18.23; 6, Aubrey Smith, CF, 18.48.

300 hurdles — 1, Alivia Rinehart, Fla, 46.86; 2, Hailey Ells, Wfh, 47.70; 3, Zoey Bortz, Fla, 48.05; 4, Tess Pelucca, Gla, 50.02; 5, Haidyn Guckenberg, Eur, 53.49; 6, Rachel Brannan, Gla, 54.26.

400 relay — 1, Whitefish A 50.43; 2, Whitefish B 50.44; 3, Glacier A 52.25; 4, Flathead 52.54; 5, Glacier C 56.69; 6, Browning 56.83; 7, Eureka 56.93.

1,600 relay — 1, Flathead A 4:20.22; 2, Whitefish 4:22.72; 3, Glacider A 4:23.84; 7, Columbia Falls 4:45.41.

Discus — 1, Kai Johnson, Gla, 109-0; 2, Allie Kruegfer, Gla, 96-9; 3, Callie Gembala, 93-3; 3, Ellie Stustman, CF, 92-10; 5, Madi Stevens, Gla, 86-10; 6, Sidnie Thompson, Lib, 86-1.

Javelin — 1, Charlotte Osler, Gla, 109-0; 2, Bailey Smith, Wfh, 106-3; 3, Ellie Stutsman, CF, 103-6; 4, Madison Terry, Gla, 103-3; 5, Zoe Guffin, Bfk, 101-11; 6, Callie Gembala, Bfk, 100-3.

Shot put — 1, Kai Johnson, Gla, 40-3; 2, Brooke Zetooney, Wfh, 34-0.5; 3, Madison Terry, Gla, 33-6.5; 4, Allie Kreuger, Gla, 33-4.5; 5, Drew Steele, Wfh, 32-6; 6, Sydnie Ryan, Gla, 32-4.5.

High jump — 1, Kennedy Moore, Fla, 5-5; 2, Jaidyn Pevey, Gla, 5-3; 3, Alice Dolezal, Fla, 4-10; 4 (tie), Margaret Zonich, Wfh, and Addison Thornsberry, Fla, 4-7; 6 (tie), Nola Brown, Who, and Ilah McKenzie, CF, 4-4.

Long jump — 1, Afton Wride, Fla, 16-8; 2, Payzlee Boyce, Fla, 16-6; 3, Courtney Hussion, CF, 16-4.5; 4, Anna Bain, Fla, 16-2.5; 5, Mia Stephan, Fla, 16-2; 6, Bergen Fortner, Lib, 15-10.

Triple jump — 1, Afton Wride, Fla, 35-5; 2, Mia Stephan, Fla, 34-0.5; 3, Bailey Smith, Wfh, 33-7; 4, Alice Dolezal, Fla, 33-4; 5, Payzlee Boyce, Fla, 33-4; 6, Rylee Thompson, Fla, 32-10.

Pole vault — 1, Breanna Barnes, Gla, 9-6; 2, Rhiannon Dalton, Gla, 8-6; 3, Shelby Norman, CF, 8-0; 4, Haidyn Guckenberg, Eur, 7-0; 5, Nayvee Miller, Wfh, 7-0; 6, Iona Sarraille, Wfh, 6-6.