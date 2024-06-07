High jump great Annaka Forsberg sees state title streak end

Jun. 6—ST. MICHAEL — Annaka Forsberg entered Thursday's state meet with high hopes. She wanted to do what she'd done the last two years and win another state high jump title.

The Blooming Prairie senior, who advanced to state in the high jump four straight years, was a state champion last year when she cleared 5-feet-4. Forsberg also won it as a sophomore (5-6).

The explosive all-around athlete, who will compete next year at Division I Coastal Carolina (S.C.), had her best jump ever last season, skying 5-8.

Thursday, in her last go at it at the high school level, Forsberg didn't quite have her usual stuff. She didn't win that coveted third straight title, limited to a 5-3 jump. Winning it was Math & Science Academy's McKaylen Lewis, clearing 5-5.

Making things trickier for Forsberg was the event being moved inside due to weather. She's not used to that and has never had to do it at a state meet.

It didn't help her cause.

"Moving inside was nerve wracking for me," Forsberg said. "It's just different. It's a different surface and it caught me by surprise because they didn't tell us they were moving it indoors until we were checking in."

Still, when her day was done, Forsberg was as calm and classy as could be. She also showed perspective.

"I came in here just really excited to be at state for the last year," said Forsberg, who will compete in the triple jump Friday. "I wanted to end my senior year on a good note. I was disappointed with how it went, but I did my best. That's all I can do."

Erik Semling and Sonja Semling represent two of the top five Class 1A 3,200 runners in the state, boys and girls combined.

Both go to Winona Cotter. Better still, both come from the same house. Erik is a Cotter eighth-grader, sister Sonja a Cotter junior.

In Thursday's state meet, Erik landed second in the boys 3,200 with a 9:32.00 time. He missed first place by the smallest of margins, Mounds Park Academy's Eddie Snider edging him by a fraction of a step, with a time of 9:31.95.

"I was hoping to get (Snider) with my lean at the very end," Erik said. "I looked over and I couldn't tell who'd won."

Sonja finished one place lower than her brother but still managed to come through with a personal best time. She was clocked in 11:10.80. The winning time of 10:52.85 belonged to St. John's Prep Olivia Pauly. Luverne's Jenna DeBates was second in 11:05.37.

Sonja's 11:10.80 was a personal best by 7 seconds.

There is no jealousy between these two siblings, who will both take a crack at the 1,600 Friday. They are each other's biggest fans.

"There's no rivalry," Sonja said. "I am so proud of him. I know how hard he works. I was cheering hard for him while I was getting my medal."

There is an easy distinction to be made when it comes to Adella Schmoll.

She's the best athlete that Rochester Area Christian Educators track-and-field coach Tammy Hagstrom has ever coached.

That comes from having qualified for the state meet in four events, something no RACE athlete had ever done. Schmoll is competing in the long jump, 100, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

On Thursday, the junior went to work in the long jump where she finished third overall with a 17-7 1/4 clearance. The winner was Math & Science freshman sensation McKaylen Lewis, sailing 19-9, a distance that ranked 49th in the entire country.

"Adella is just a stellar athlete and one with a good attitude who is always encouraging our entire team," Hagstrom said. "We have had a lot of great athletes over the years, but we've never had someone make it to state in four events before."

Schmoll was able to finish third despite literally being on the run all day. She went from one preliminary race to the next and squeezed in the long jump competition.

It wasn't easily done.

"She was non-stop," Hagstrom. "It took a lot of planning to get her to all the right places."

—Lewiston-Altura senior Georgia Mundt got on the podium in the girls discus with a 123-4 throw as she finished sixth. Star all-around Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track-and-field athlete Hayley Lentsch was 10th in the long jump (16-9 3/4), well off her personal best.

In the boys shot put, Pine Island's Blake Schiltz was 10th with a 49-4 1/4 effort.

St. Charles star hurdler Chris Hilton did not run Thursday as he is still nursing a pulled hamstring. Hilton is ranked number one in the 110 hurdles. He's a junior.

State meet results.