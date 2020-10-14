High Impact: Ezekiel Elliott still foundational to Cowboys’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys did it again. There are two early themes to the Cowboys’ 2020 season, injuries and overcoming double-digit deficits. On Sunday, they dealt with both in a major way. Dallas fell behind the New York Giants 17-3 in the blink of an eye, came back, lost their starting QB for the year to fall behind again, and came back again.

The last-second victory brought the Cowboys record to 2-3. Despite the heart attacks and heart ache that seems to be the central theme of this season for the Cowboys, momentum-swinging plays continue to define things. In a bit of contradiction to this idea, homage has to be paid to the effort of Ezekiel Elliott for providing the non-chunk plays which set the pace.

Ending the game with two scores and 125 yards from scrimmage, once again when his team needed juice it was Elliott who steered the ship for the Cowboys.

Trailing 17-3 early in the second quarter, Dallas started with the ball at their own 25. To that point, Elliott — who no longer is the central focus of the club’s early-game plans — had three carries and two targets out of 16 non-kick snaps. His carries went for seven yards, his one catch was for 14 yards and the other target resulted in a pick-six when Prescott’s throw sailed over his head.

But just like the Week 2 home contest against Atlanta — incidentally the Cowboys only other win in 2020 — turning to Elliott is what got Dallas calmed down when their offensive world was spinning out of control. In Week 2, Elliott’s fumbles were part of the malaise, but the team started out with two runs by Tony Pollard and was immediately out of sorts.

Trailing 20-0 at the end of the first quarter, the club turned to Elliott to settle down. On their first scoring drive of the game, the former first-round pick saw the rock on 7 of 11 snaps as the club methodically marched down the field.

Pass to Cooper for 11 yards

Elliott up the middle for 8 yards, plus defensive holding

Elliott right guard for 7 yards

Pass to Lamb for 9 yards (end of quarter)

Lamb right end for 9 yards

Shotgun run by Elliott for 10 yards

Pass to Elliott for -3 yards

Pass to Bell for 10 yards

Elliott for 7 yards (on 3rd and 3) injuring tackling player

Elliott for 1 yard

Elliott for 1 yard, Touchdown, injuring tackling player

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Cowboys after going punt, fumble, fumble, turnover on downs, fumble then went on to score on their next four possessions and seven of their final eight drives.

On Sunday, Elliott saw the ball on 9 of the 14 plays when down 17-3.

Elliott off right tackle for 9 yards

Elliott up the middle for 5 yards

Pollard for 5 yards

Pass to Cedrick Wilson for 4 yards

Offside on Giants

Elliott right tackle for 3 yards

Elliott left guard for 8 yards

Pass to Wilson for 10 yards

Elliott right tackle 3 yards

Pass to Gallup 8 yards

Elliott right guard for 8 yards

Elliott left tackle for 1 yard

Pass to Wilson for 5 yards

Elliott for no gain

Elliott for 1-yard touchdown

15 snaps, one penalty and 9 touches for the workhorse back. That jumpstarted Dallas who finally got to Giants’ QB Daniel Jones the next drive and scored their first defensive touchdown of the season. They followed that up with another offensive score for three straight touchdowns and took control of the game.

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

There’s no question Dallas is 100% right by becoming a pass-heavy team. There’s no question the Cowboys are more difficult to defend when they have diversity on early downs and skew towards the pass. However, there’s also no question their offensive identity for the last four years is in Elliott being the centerpiece and going away from that seems to have the offense in disarray over the first five games of the season.

In the games where the Cowboys have been able to start fast, or at least reasonably well, Elliott has been heavily involved from the outset. That includes the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, where the teams were tied at 7 early in the second quarter, and Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, where Dallas led 14-7 going into the second quarter.

