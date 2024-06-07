Kevin Young leads BYU in summer workouts

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – New head coach Kevin Young is getting a feel of just how excited BYU fans are for this upcoming season.

“We were here pretty late one night, and we went to In-N-Out,” Young said after BYU held a summer workout Thursday. “Some young man came up, and said, ‘are you Kevin Young? What? Oh my gosh!’ He was all excited, taking pictures. I had like special sauce all over my face. He laughed, but it’s been great.”

When Mark Pope left for Kentucky, there was a lot of doubt surrounding the BYU program. But when Young was hired away from the Phoenix Suns, things started to fall into place.

It all started when Young convinced Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders, who had both entered the transfer portal, to come back to BYU.

“Coach Young came in we had a lot of great conversations,” Hall said. “Just talking about how he saw me fitting in his style of play, and the things that he wanted to help me grow my game in order to make those dreams of being a pro a reality. The relationship that we built over that time is ultimately what helped me feel really good about coming back here.”

Young has since got a commitment from the top international prospect in 6-foot-9 Russian forward Egor Demin, who isn’t officially signed and thus Young is not allowed to talk about. Four-star high school prospects Brody Kozlowski and Elijah Crawford signed, as did Utes transfer Keba Keita. Add those guys to established players like Hall, Saunders, Fousseyni Traore and Trevin Knell, and the Cougars have big NCAA Tournament dreams.

BYU did lose key contributors from last year’s team that made the NCAA Tournament in Jaxson Robinson (Kentucky), Aly Khalifa (Louisville), Noah Waterman (Louisville) and Atiki Ally Atiki (New Mexico).

But first things first, they need to learn Young’s system, which has many NBA features.

“They’re eager to learn,’ Young said. “I’ve tried to tell them that I understand it’s a lot of newness, a lot of new terminology, and not to get caught up in all that. That’ll happen over time, but it’s just been good, good energy in the building.

“We get a whole offseason to kind of figure things out,” added Hall. “There’s a little bit of uncertainty just on how we all fit together. We’re still learning what Coach Young likes and doesn’t like, so it’s going to be a process, But I think we’re bringing in a lot of amazing pieces.”

Young has strong ties to the NBA, having been an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns since 2016. He wants to make BYU a place where future NBA players go.

“We have an NBA head strength conditioning coach,” Youn said. “Our mental performance coach has been in the field for many, many years. Myself, many of my coaches have NBA backgrounds, our facilities are very NBA-like, our style of play. So it’s not just one specific thing. I think it’s an overarching mindset of how we’re organizing the program.”

