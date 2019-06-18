High hopes for Donte Moncrief in Pittsburgh

As the Steelers clamor to replace the high-level production of receiver Antonio Brown, an unlikely candidate arrived in free agency, from the Jaguars.

Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com believes that Moncrief appeared to be a clear-cut No. 2 receiver during the offseason program.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect when he came in,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said of Moncrief, via Kaboly. “I didn’t know him and now just getting to see his work ethic, the type of person he is, his desire to be great, his knowledge of the offense already. We’ll do no-huddle stuff and I’ll give him a signal and I’ll be like, ‘You good?’ and he’ll be like, ‘Yeah.’ He is in with coach [Darryl] Drake every single morning, pretty much all day.”

Kaboly envisions 50-60 catches and five or six touchdown receptions for Moncrief, who originally played for the Colts before a one-year stint in Jacksonville and who is competing with the likes of James Washington and Dionte Johnson for the starting spot across from JuJu Smith-Schuster, the 2018 team MVP who is now the No. 1 wideout.