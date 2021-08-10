‘High on the Hog’ Will Return for a Second Season on Netflix

“High on the Hog” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

Netflix has ordered a second season of “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” the critically acclaimed series that celebrates the courage, artistry and resourcefulness of African Americans that helped define the American kitchen.

The series is based on the foundational book of the same name by food historian Jessica B. Harris. The first season, now streaming on Netflix is a four-part series that travels to Benin, West Africa, as well as around the United States, from South Carolina to Texas, Philadelphia and New York. In doing so, the show reveals stories behind the food of the African American table and its relationship to Black history. Sommelier Stephen Satterfield hosts.

“I am so thrilled to announce the second season of High on the Hog with Netflix and to be able to continue this incredible journey through Black food and culture. It has been wonderful to see the powerful reaction audiences had to our first season and we hope to further amplify and empower the Black culinary story and experience,” said director and executive producer Roger Ross Williams.

Executive producers Fabienne Toback and Karis Jagger said in a joint statement, “We are elated to have the opportunity to share more of the incredibly rich history of African Americans. The next chapter of ‘High on the Hog’ has many more beautiful untold histories. Numerous people reached out to ask us if there would be more and we are incredibly excited that Netflix has agreed to another season. The best is yet to come.”

Speaking to Variety earlier this year, Satterfield said, “It’s our agricultural knowledge tied to our culinary knowledge, with this historical and cultural context, which I feel just hasn’t been seen and presented as part of a cohesive story. Until now.”

“High on the Hog” is a One Story Up Production.

