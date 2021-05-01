High grades from social media on Levi Onwuzurike, the Detroit Lions second round pick

Andrew Hammond, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions begin their second day of the 2021 NFL draft by staying in the trenches, and the Pac-12 a day after selecting first rounder Penei Sewell. With the 41st pick in the draft, the Lions selected Levi Onwuzrike from the University of Washington. Here's what's being said about the All-Pac-12 defensive tackle by football experts and fans.

Fans are also loving the pick by the Lions. Positive grades coming out of the Lions draft by the time things are done? Could be.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Social media reaction to Levi Onwuzurike, the Lions second round pick

