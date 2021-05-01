High grades from social media on Levi Onwuzurike, the Detroit Lions second round pick
The Detroit Lions begin their second day of the 2021 NFL draft by staying in the trenches, and the Pac-12 a day after selecting first rounder Penei Sewell. With the 41st pick in the draft, the Lions selected Levi Onwuzrike from the University of Washington. Here's what's being said about the All-Pac-12 defensive tackle by football experts and fans.
Welcome, Levi Onwuzurike‼️#OnePride | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UnAhK9d67Y
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 30, 2021
Levi Onwuzurike: 4% missed tackle rate 👀
Lowest among 2021 NFL Draft prospects 💪 pic.twitter.com/DDFzNyJoMr
— PFF (@PFF) April 30, 2021
First Penei Sewell, now Levi Onwuzurike. @Lions just loading up on ass kickers. https://t.co/DjfN7eX97p
— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2021
Put the 2019 Utah game on, 4 series in you will be convinced Levi Onwuzurike is your guy. Very disruptive with great length. Nice pick for the @Lions
— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) April 30, 2021
Fans are also loving the pick by the Lions. Positive grades coming out of the Lions draft by the time things are done? Could be.
If draft picks are judged solely on 4 clips, Levi Onwuzurike should be #1. Holy crap... #NFLDraft2021
— wretherford (@wretherford) April 30, 2021
So far so great for Brad Sherlock Holmes. He is def solving the Lions 🦁 crime of lack of talent so far. Levi Onwuzurike is a beast#OnePride
— Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) April 30, 2021
