High grades after Georgia football thrashes Florida. Who did we give highest marks to?

JACKSONVILLE — The last Georgia football regular season loss came here in the 2020 season, but the Bulldogs stayed on cruise control Saturday against Florida in a 43-20 victory.

It was their 35th straight regular-season win in a row.

Here’s how we graded the nation’s No. 1 ranked team.

Georgia football offense: A

Georgia scored the first four times it touched the ball and rolled out to a 26-7 lead. Without Brock Bowers, Georgia still put up the second most yards against Florida this season. Ladd McConkey looked like the player we saw the last two seasons on a day he had 135 receiving yards.

UGA Bulldogs defense: B+

Florida had seven straight possessions end without a score after Georgia allowed a touchdown on the opening drive and early in the fourth quarter. Georgia had four sacks and forced its first fumble recovery of the season. The Gators added two fourth-quarter touchdowns when the game was out of reach.

Special teams: A

Georgia had its first blocked punt of the season by Joenel Aguero. Peyton Woodring was 2 of 2 on field goals from 22 and 32. All three of Brett Thorson’s punts were inside the 20 without a return.

Coaching: A

The Bulldogs played their second complete game of the season on another big stage. Credit OC Mike Bobo for adjusting to Bowers’ absence. Glenn Schumann’s defense responded after a rough opening drive by the Gators.

Overall: A

Florida had played some of its best football of the season entering, but Georgia’s offense, defense and special teams all rose up after going down 7-0.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here's how we graded Georgia football team after 43-13 win vs. Florida