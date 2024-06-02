High-flying offense lifts Chester to Class B softball title

Jun. 1—ABERDEEN — An offensive outpouring helped No. 3 Chester complete its run to a state title on Saturday.

The Flyers had 17 hits and 14 RBIs en route to a 19-8 win over top-seeded Castlewood to win the Class B state championship and complete a one-loss season.

The win also denied the Warriors (17-5) a shot at consecutive titles.

Each member of the Flyers' lineup got a hit, with Lexi Bauman driving in five runs on three hits, Lauren Roberts going for four hits and three runs and Jacy Wolf adding three hits, two RBIs and five runs. Mara McDonald also drove in three runs on two hits.

The Flyers (21-1) had three big innings, scoring five runs in the second inning, four runs in the third and seven runs in the seventh. Roberts threw all seven innings in the win, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and striking out 11 batters.

The victory came despite six errors from Chester, which translated into five Castlewood runs.

Natalie Akin finished with a team-high two hits and a run for the Warriors, and Karli Akin and Gracie Haug each had a hit and two RBIs. Claire Horn picked up the loss, allowing 16 runs while striking out 11 batters.

The win for Chester caps off a strong finish to its season. After falling to Alcester-Huson 18-2 on May 6, the Flyers strung together nine straight wins, averaging 12.6 runs per game. The path to the title involved a 17-5 win over Baltic in the SoDak 16, a 10-0 win over Deuel in the quarterfinals and a 10-4 win over Alcester-Hudson in the semifinals.

Third-place game: Scotland/Menno def. Alcester-Hudson, 11-5

Fifth-place game: Florence/Henry def. Gayville-Volin, 14-3

Seventh-place game: Deuel def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 10-0