High-flying Astros, Brewers suffer defeats

The Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers lost in MLB, and both suffered costly injuries.

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa sustained a left thumb injury during Monday's 9-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Correa was unable to finish his at-bat after swinging at and missing a 1-1 fastball from Mariners pitcher Ariel Miranda. He immediately dropped his bat and favoured his left arm – Marwin Gonzalez replaced Correa to end his 27-game on-base streak.

Also leaving a loss early was Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt, who sprained his neck and left knee in a collision with Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl in the fifth inning of Pittsburgh's 4-2 win.

Kuhl was attempting to score from second base on a base hit from Francisco Cervelli in the bottom of the fifth, but a perfectly thrown ball from Domingo Santana in right field was caught by the 32-year-old, who was not prepared for a collision.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Nationals 6-1 Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers 2-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

St Louis Cardinals 6-3 New York Mets

Chicago Cubs 4-3 Atlanta Braves

Seattle Mariners 9-7 Houston Astros

San Diego Padres 6-9 Colorado Rockies

Cleveland Indians 5-3 San Francisco Giants

Texas Rangers 1-3 Baltimore Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies 5-6 Miami Marlins

New York Yankees 2-4 Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers 10-2 Kansas City Royals

Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Oakland Athletics

STRASBURG INSPIRES NATS

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg helped Washington begin the second half of the season with a four-game sweep of the Reds. Strasburg struck out 11 and walked just one while giving up one run off four hits over seven innings in Cincinnati. Helping to give Strasburg plenty of run support were Ryan Zimmerman, who went three for five with a solo homer, and Bryce Harper, who hit a three-run home run as part of a two-hit day.

Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton went two for three with a pair of monster homers in Miami's win over the Phillies. Stanton was also walked twice, but the Marlins needed a Dee Gordon single in the 10th for a walk-off win. Gordon had three hits, including the game-winner.

WHEELER STRUGGLES

Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler was roughed up a bit by the Cardinals. Wheeler allowed five runs off seven hits, including a home run to Paul DeJong, in Cardinals' win. Wheeler struck out five and walked four in just over five innings and now has an ERA of 4.98.

Padres first baseman Wil Myers went 0 for five with four strikeouts to get the Golden Sombrero. Myers also left five runners on base in San Diego's loss.

JUDGE CAN DO IT ALL!

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier learned a valuable lesson on Monday. Aaron Judge may be a rookie, but you do not want to test his arm. The mammoth Yankees right fielder scooped a Miguel Sano single and fired a 97-mph rocket home to get Dozier, who was trying to score from second.

DIAMONDBACKS AT REDS

It is the Ray Romano game at the Great American Ball Park and everybody loves Raymond. The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Robbie Ray (8-4, 2.97 ERA) to the mound to start against Sal — yep, you guessed it —Romano, who is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and is back in the big leagues after a recent call-up from Triple-A Louisville.