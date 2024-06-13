High-flying action at the halfway mark of the 2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals

KTAB/KRBC coverage of the 2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals is sponsored locally by Capital Farm Credit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the Texas High School Rodeo State Finals reach the halfway point, these young rodeo competitors are aiming to secure their spot in the short round on Saturday.

Wednesday began with some bareback riding. Kash Lloyd from Cleburne, Texas, rode to the top spot with scores of 77 and 75, resulting in a combined total of 152 from his morning run.

Moving on to steer wrestling, Carson Bishop won Draw 1 with a time of 4.25, but Ty Neal took the second round with a time of 4.11 seconds.

In saddle bronc riding, senior Cooper Lane, one of the top three finishers in the 2022 national high school finals, once again displayed his skills by securing the second spot with an average score of 79, following Ethan Cart, who scored 81.5 and claimed the top position.

Lane mentioned that he knew his horse would be challenging, but he was prepared to do his best.

“Shoot, I knew I had kind of a hard horse to get by, so I just focused on nailing the start, and after that, it’s just having fun,” Lane shared.

He is looking forward to the short round on Saturday and hopes to secure a spot in nationals.

“A couple of days away? Not really too worried about it; gonna have fun. Hopefully, I draw a bucker in the short round and show I can do something, get a good draw, and take Texas on the Nationals,” Lane said.

In the calf roping event, Brodey Clemons from Lake Placid, Florida, tied down the calf in 7.89 seconds. This secured him second place in Draw 2 and first place overall with a 20.260 average time.

Colee Cox, a Junior World Finals Champion from Tell, Texas, competed in breakaway roping and took second place overall with times of 2.59 seconds in Draw 1 and 2.81 seconds in Draw 2.

Ethan Cart competed in the saddle bronc event. His first horse was difficult to ride, so he was given another chance to ride a different horse.

“Oh man, when that horse right there didn’t give me the opportunity that I needed, I knew that I didn’t come here to win second or third or fourth. I came here to be the champion. So, I knew in the back of my mind the whole time, anytime I was offered a re-ride, and I had a low score, I was dang sure gonna take it and make the best of it,” Cart shared.

On his second ride, he scored 72 points in eight seconds, placing him as the top competitor after achieving a score of 81.5 in the first round.

“I just stay cool, calm and relaxed. I didn’t ride him to the best of my ability. But we got by him, and he was a little fast and a little bit snappy, but we just made the whistle barely, and we’re on to the next one,” Cart added.

