High-flying 49ers are NFC's 'team to beat,' Greg Papa boldly claims

Papa: 49ers are 'team to beat' as potential No. 2 seed in NFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If healthy, the sky is the limit for the 49ers this season.

Heading into the Week 9 bye with plenty of momentum and the wind at their back, San Francisco has enough talent on both sides of the ball to compete for a Super Bowl.

In speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers insider Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of "Ask Papa," 49ers broadcaster Greg Papa discussed which area, outside of injuries, could hinder San Francisco in the second half of the season.

"There's always unforeseen development," Papa said. "I think the injury to Emmanuel Moseley does impact you in that you have Deommodore Lenoir -- and he did play well against the Rams -- but I think that is someone they will attack at some point. Talanoa [Hufanga] is missing a few too many tackles for me lately, I don't know what's going on with him and I don't know if he's completely over that concussion, but after his pick-six against the Rams, he has not played as well."

The NFC currently is led by the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) with the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) as the two seed, the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (5-3) as the three seed, the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons (4-4) as the four seed, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) as the five seed and the New York Giants (6-2) as the six seed with the 49ers (4-4) holding onto the seventh and final playoff spot.

Papa believes that despite the underwhelming record, the 49ers are the team to beat in the NFC even though they might end up not catching the high-flying Eagles in the standings.

"The bottom line to me is, I think they're the team to beat ... I've watched Dallas last night to get a handle on them," Papa explained. "Because the way I think it will go is the 49ers have four losses and Philly has none, so I'm looking at they might have to play on Wild Card weekend."

Story continues

Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are heading into the bye week with plenty of momentum after having acquired superstar running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade and having beaten the division-rival Rams to complete the season sweep in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium. Papa believes the 49ers can use that momentum to get off to a hot start to begin the second half and assuming the 49ers stay healthy, believes the sky truly is the limit.

"Like Kyle [Shanahan] likes to do, he likes to lap opponents right before halftime and then come out in the second half and re-script and score again. Well, they just scored, they got Christian McCaffrey. They had two (bad) games back-to-back in Atlanta and Kansas City, you beat the Rams. Let's go into halftime, make our adjustments, come out and score again.

"I think they're the team to beat. Now I'm going to put Kansas City and Buffalo in a different realm over in the AFC ... but as far as the NFC, I think the 49ers are the team to beat and when you look at it, I think it's possible they get up and are the No. 2 seed overall ... I think they'll win the NFC West, beat Seattle again. I'm being optimistic here, but I think this team is loaded. They have a couple areas you can attack obviously, but if you're taking injuries off the board, assuming good health, I'd take this roster over everybody."

The 49ers have yet to prove that they can compete with the elite teams in the league after being boat raced by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, but a healthier San Francisco squad in the second half of the season certainly will give them as good of a chance as any competing team in the league.

If Shanahan's group can rise to the occasion, the 49ers could end up representing the NFC in Super Bowl LVII.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast