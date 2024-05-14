High five: Which local teams remain in soccer & lacrosse playoffs

May 13—Girls' soccer teams from the Boulder, Broomfield and Longmont areas have just two teams left in the postseason. The local lacrosse scene has three.

Nearby schools placed a total of 20 soccer and lacrosse teams into their respective playoff brackets, which started last week. Here we are, now with just five.

On Tuesday, while Jefferson Academy and Prospect Ridge Academy play in the Class 3A soccer quarterfinals, the Erie boys will host a 4A lacrosse quarterfinal, and the Fairview girls will play down at Englewood High School in their 5A semifinal.

A day later, Wednesday, 4A defending champ Mead will try to punch its ticket back into the championship game. Its 4A semifinal is also at Englewood High School.

Girls' soccer

Class 3A

No. 2 Jefferson Academy 10, No. 15 Middle Park 0

Junior Elsa Nygren had three goals and an assist in a 10-0 win over No. 31 Harrison in the opening round Thursday. Then added three more helpers in another mercy-rule win Saturday.

With two goals against Middle Park, meanwhile, senior Gianna Gagliano has her most goals in a season, with 34. Last year, she was a big part of the Jaguars' championship run, scoring 32 times.

The Jaguars (15-2) are home against No. 10 Roaring Fork at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 6 Prospect Ridge Academy 4, No. 11 Vail Mountain 0

The Miners (10-4-2) are back in the quarterfinals for a third straight season. After beating No. 27 Rifle, 7-0, in the opening round Thursday, they scored their 11th unanswered goal of the playoffs in beating the Gore Rangers.

Sierra Bennett has five goals in two playoff games this season, giving her 17 on the year. Madison Skinner has four and 20.

The Miners are at No. 3 Kent Denver at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. They beat the Sun Devils 1-0 on April 30.

No. 11 Vail Mountain 5, No. 22 Peak to Peak 0

The Pumas (4-9-1) won two straight at the end of the regular season to safely secure a place in the 32-team playoff bracket. Vail Mountain, which improved to 5-1-2 at home this spring, was just too much in Thursday's opening round.

The Gore Rangers went on to lose to PRA in Round 2.

No. 10 Roaring Fork 6, No. 23 Longmont 0

The Trojans finished the spring 9-7, reaching the 3A postseason for a second straight year.

Last season, they lost to Middle Park in the opening round.

Roaring Fork is at JA on Tuesday.

Class 5A

No. 8 Pine Creek 1, No. 9 Broomfield 0

The Eagles beat No. 24 Legend in the opening round before Brenna Hallam's second-half goal ousted them in the second round.

The Eagles finished 13-3-1. They've won at least 13 games in every season since at least 2009, which is as far back as MaxPreps keeps records.

Legacy, Fairview and Boulder lost in the opening round, which was highlighted here.

Class 4A

No. 12 Lutheran 3, No. 5 Mead 2

The Mavericks (13-2-1) beat No. 28 Canon City, 5-1, in the opening round Wednesday.

Girls soccer: Mead wins in 1st round; hopes togetherness keeps them going

In Saturday's Round 2, the Lions were the ones to bounce them from the postseason for a second straight year. Last season, it came in the semifinals.

Averi Williams and Madelyn Wright scored in the loss.

No. 7 Golden 2, No. 23 Skyline 1

Sophomore Alexa Jimenez scored her first goal since April 9, but the Falcons (10-5-2) couldn't pull off a second straight postseason win on the road Saturday.

In their first postseason appearance since 2018 on Wednesday, they beat No. 10 Palmer Ridge, 2-1, behind a pair of goals from fellow-sophomore Aniah Dothard.

The girl and the sea: Ocean-loving soccer player looking to make impact on dry land too

Erie and Niwot lost in the opening round. Highlighted here.

One eye? No problem for Erie's remarkable senior

Class 2A

No. 1 Flatirons Academy 2, No. 8 Dawson 0

The Mustangs (11-5) beat No. 9 Lamar, 1-0, on Friday. Junior Kanoe Bihag scored the 102nd goal of her career.

On Saturday, they couldn't solve Bison freshman goalkeeper Sydnie Mangel, who had eight saves in the shutout.

100 goals and Harvard: Junior nearing milestone & an Ivy League commit lead star-powered Dawson soccer

Girls' lacrosse

Class 5A

No. 3 Fairview 10, No. 6 Regis Jesuit 4

After beating No. 14 Rock Canyon in the opening round, the Knights (13-3) had little trouble on Friday against the Raiders — a team they needed overtime to beat on April 24.

Lucy Michaels scored five times in the quarterfinal, while Gabriella McCollester had three goals and four assists.

The Knights face No. 2 ThunderRidge at Englewood High School at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Grizzlies beat them, 11-8, on April 22.

Class 4A

No. 1 Mead 11, No. 8 Cherokee Trail 8

A first-round bye was followed by a 16-5 win over No. 17 Denver South in Round 2 for the Mavericks (16-1). In Saturday's quarterfinal, they got five goals and an assist from Lucy Connors.

The star junior has nine goals and three assists in two playoff games this spring, giving her 76 goals and 35 assists this spring. Rory Carr has eight and three in the playoffs — 49 and 16 on the year.

The Mavs face No. 4 Heritage at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Englewood High School.

No. 3 Battle Mountain 15, No. 14 Holy Family 4

The Tigers (10-5) won in overtime in Round 1, but they couldn't keep up with the Huskies in Thursday's second round.

Senior Sarah Vail, the hero against No. 19 Pueblo West on Tuesday, scored her 51st goal of the season in the loss.

Girls lacrosse: Holy Family completes heart-stopping comeback in OT

Boys' lacrosse

Class 4A

No. 1 Erie 17, No. 16 Middle Park 1

The Tigers (12-3), after their first-round bye, had no trouble in the second round, winning their seventh straight.

Charlie O'Brien had four goals and an assist in the win. Liam Connors had two goals and four helpers. Davis Mundy had three and two.

Erie is home against No. 8 Dakota Ridge in the quarterfinals, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 4 Battle Mountain 10, No. 13 Holy Family 6

The Tigers (11-6) beat No. 20 Pueblo West in the opening round, but saw seven different players score for the Huskies in Friday's Round 2 loss.

The Tigers won their first playoff game and a season-most 11 games since moving up to varsity in 2019.

Boys lacrosse: Holy Family blasts past Pueblo West

Class 5A

No. 1 Arapahoe 8, No. 16 Monarch 4

The Coyotes (10-7), who beat No. 17 Lewis-Palmer 16-3 in the opening round, couldn't put together enough offense to knock off the No. 1 seed.

Senior Ethan Grimes had two goals in the loss.

Boys lacrosse: Monarch quiets Lewis-Palmer in 5A state tournament first round

Fairview lost in the opening round. Highlighted here.