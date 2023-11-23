High energy! Arizona tops Michigan State, 74-68, in inaugural Acrisure Classic

It took a half of basketball, but the crowd of 9,112 inside Acrisure Arena finally came to life.

By the time the final whistle blew, and Arizona had won, 74-68, the nationally televised matchup between a pair of top 25 teams felt like a successful initiation to what will become a college basketball Thanksgiving tradition here in the California desert.

Next year, the Acrisure Classic will include as many as eight men's teams and four women's teams for separate two-day tournaments involving some of the biggest college basketball programs in the country. USC and San Diego State's men's programs have already been announced.

On Thursday, it was all about Arizona (6-0) and Michigan State, following the traditional Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game on Fox. Fans throughout the arena, some wearing green and others red, stood for the final five minutes. The energy in the building during those five minutes rivaled any other point of the game.

"It was a hell of a game for November," Michigan State head coach Tommy Izzo said. "The intensity of that game in the second half, everybody that bought tickets got their money's worth.”

Michigan State Spartans and Arizona Wildcats college basketball teams compete during the first-ever Acrisure Classic in Palm Desert, Calif., on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023.

Newest desert sports tradition takes flight as basketball classic thrills Thanksgiving crowd

Arizona, the third-ranked team in the country, led from the start and by as many as 15 in the first half, during a somber first half for the Spartans. The thousands wearing green had few reasons to shoot out of their seats.

"The game was lost in the first 10 minutes of the game," said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, who added that his team did not play well enough in the first half to beat a team as good as Arizona.

"That's a hell of team," Izzo said. "They came out and punched us right in the mouth. Why didn't we punch back?"

Arizona started the game with a ton of energy, hustling for loose balls and routinely making passes to backdoor cutters for easy baskets. Izzo said that Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd had his team better prepared than Izzo had prepared his.

Twenty-first ranked Michigan State (3-3) shot just 12-of-31 (38.7%) and recorded only six assists on those 12 baskets in the first 20 minutes. Spartans head coach Tom Izzo gave his team an earful before the intermission.

But the second half brought an energy into the building reminiscent of a major college basketball game in March. The Spartans went on a 12-5 run in the first five minutes of the half and eventually took their first lead at 64-63 with 4:37 to play. Michigan State then extended that lead to 66-63 with 3:51 remaining.

Michigan State Spartans and Arizona Wildcats college basketball teams compete during the first-ever Acrisure Classic in Palm Desert, Calif., on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023.

Arizona's Caleb Love answered back to cut the Spartans' lead before a Keshad Johnson bucket gave the lead back to the Wildcats at 67-66.

Sophomore Jaden Bradley, who was 2-for-2 from the field in the game, hit a jumper from the top of the key at the 1:23 mark to seal the win for Arizona. KJ Lewis then added the exclamation point with a thunderous fast break dunk with eight seconds to play.

Keshad Johnson, who finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, was named the MVP of the Acrisure Classic.

Andrew John covers sports in the Coachella Valley for The Desert Sun and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at andrew.john@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Acrisure Classic: Arizona beats Michigan State in men's college basketball