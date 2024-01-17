High-end transfers makes Texas football one of nation's biggest portal winners | Bohls

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction.

For Texas, the portal has been about quality, not quantity

Portal power: Texas ranks only 24th in the transfer portal ratings, but who cares? Steve Sarkisian landed four very high-impact players at wide receiver, edge rusher and safety and is meticulously improving his roster where the needs are. Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond, by the way, is from the same Buford, Ga., high school that produced tailback Derrian Brown, who signed with Texas in 2019 but never played because of a stroke. The Longhorns are already a consensus top 10 team next season and are bolstering their position by the day. It's huge that 19 of the high school recruits who signed in December are enrolled for the spring semester. … If Sarkisian had left for Alabama, I’d have thought Texas’ own coaching search would have also started with Washington’s Kalen DeBoer, Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Oregon’s Dan Lanning but also possibly would have included new Huskies coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona, Penn State’s James Franklin and maybe, just maybe, even Nebraska’s Matt Rhule. … I’m told Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin was never seriously considered by Alabama, mostly because he’s “too loose around the edges,” one source told me. … Texas has yet to announce the figures on Sarkisian’s new seven-year deal, but athletic director Chris Del Conte is also working on Sarkisian's staff's salaries as well to make sure Texas is competitive in the market for assistant coaches. … Former Longhorns All-American cornerback Rod Babers told us on our “On Second Thought” podcast that the team’s “holes were exposed” in the Sugar Bowl, chief among them the lack of strong play in the secondary and red-zone offense. “We were terrible in the red zone all year long,” Babers said. “Sark was just out of ideas in the red zone at the end.” As good as he is between the 20s, he has to address his play-calling inside the 20, evidenced by the final four plays of the Sugar Bowl. “The secondary needs to be addressed,” Babers said. “That was the last part of the construction of the roster. They started it but haven't overhauled it yet.” The Longhorns ranked 116th in pass defense. Only two SEC teams — LSU and Vanderbilt — ranked worse. Offensively, Texas was 90th in red-zone conversions and an even worse 120th in touchdown conversions. That speaks to the offensive line not being overpowering in run blocking and the inability to maximize tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders in that area. … Texas has lost a ton at wide receiver and defensive line, but Sarkisian’s value is increasing by the minute with the latest addition of Bond to his roster. While Quinn Ewers’ top four targets are gone, I don’t expect a big drop-off with the arrival of Bond, Houston’s Matt Golden and incoming freshmen Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone to go with sophomores Johntay Cook II and DeAndre Moore. That may sound crazy, but no crazier than the Longhorns had no slippage at running back after Jonathon Brooks’ knee injury with three games left. CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue wowed in pressure games. But Sarkisian might have not have fully trusted them as he did Brooks, especially after their two costly fumbles against Washington. … Also, Michigan did the Longhorns a favor when quarterback J.J. McCarthy and tailback Blake Corum declared for the NFL draft. We assume Jim Harbaugh is following them out the door, which also enhances Texas’ chances in Ann Arbor on Sept. 7 although backup running back Donovan Edwards, who had a down year, electrified as the only runner to have a pair of 40-yard-plus touchdown runs in a CFP game.

Former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond should give Texas' passing game a lift in 2024. His transfer should help the Longhorns move on from departed top targets Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell.

Dividing up the credit for Washington's success

2. Coach vs. player: I do wonder how much of Washington’s success was due to DeBoer’s coaching and how much was because of Michael Penix Jr.’s magical performances pre-Michigan. I know it’s hard to separate, but it’s akin to the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady question. It’s always difficult to know how much credit to give to the coach versus the player. But I love DeBoer’s calm, unflappable style. … My bet is DeBoer will do just fine at Alabama and will win a national title before he leaves, but would one be enough? … There will never be another Nick Saban, but if there’s one who could come close, it has to be Kirby Smart because he learned under the master, is just 48, works at a powerhouse school in the powerhouse conference, already has two titles and had a 2023 team good enough to make it three in a row, but for Saban. If Smart doesn’t leave for the NFL, I bet he’ll win at least five championships. Otherwise, if you made me pick someone to threaten Saban’s record, I’d go with Ryan Day, who can beat everybody but Big Blue and might start beating Michigan again with Harbaugh heading out the door.

Trying times for Texas basketball

3. Tough love: Vic Schaefer keeps it real. After losing by three on the road to Kansas State, the Texas women’s basketball coach said Monday, “We have to play really well at the guard spots. We’ve got to attack. Aaliyah Moore played well at the 4 spot, but we got nothing from our 2, 3 and 5. We have to be better there.” … His Longhorns, who hosted Kansas on Tuesday night, fell to 3-2 in Manhattan with poor execution down the stretch and need more from DeYona Gaston, who suffered an ankle injury in the loss. “She was great last year, but she’s been inconsistent,” Schaefer said. “I like this team, but nobody’s feeling sorry for us (after losing point guard sensation Rori Harmon). This is our last rodeo through the conference, and each team wants to be the team that sends Texas to the SEC with a loss. We’re the preseason pick to win it. We’re on our way out the door and we're wounded, but that's life.” ... Rodney Terry may be toying with the idea of juggling his starting lineup after a tough loss at West Virginia and Monday's narrow win at Cincinnati. Texas, which is ranked only 42nd in the nation by kenpom.com and ninth in the Big 12, isn't even listed by ESPN in its projected 68-team field. The Horns have to shore up the defense in a big way and get some stops at the end of games if they hope to even have a chance at duplicating last year's success.

Casey Thompson lands at Oklahoma

4. You look familiar: Casey Thompson might be a great question on Jeopardy. Who is the only quarterback in history to start for both Texas and Oklahoma in that rivalry? Now he has’t won the job yet with the Sooners, but if he does and starts in October, it’d be an historic first. The former Longhorns quarterback is following the lead of JT Daniels, who started his career at USC and played for three other schools at Georgia, West Virginia and Rice. Thompson had a 5-5 record as a starter for the Longhorns and once threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-48 loss to the Sooners in 2021. He then transferred to Nebraska and Florida Atlantic under former Longhorns coach Tom Herman before moving to Norman. Thompson was a good quarterback at Texas and might have stuck around but for that six-game losing streak, although Sarkisian didn’t truly believe in him. I’ll remember him as a very game quarterback who looked solid and played with a broken thumb, but who also threw a costly pick-six at home against Oklahoma State on the heels of the OU loss that triggered that long slide.

The five best college coaches ever — no matter the sport

5. Cream of the crop: Here’s my list of best college coaches ever, no matter the sport — Nick Saban, John Wooden, Geno Auriemma, Bear Bryant and Rod Dedeaux. Barely missing the cut on my list are Eddie Robinson, Mike Kryzezwski, Bob Knight, Augie Garrido, Cliff Gustafson, Pat Summitt and Kim Mulkey. The only active coach I could even conceive cracking that list would be Smart.

Golden: Texas played a big part in this year's Ceddy Awards for college football's best

Ross Bjork had to leave College Station

6. Moving on up: Texas A&M’s Ross Bjork’s move to become athletic director at Ohio State didn’t come as a surprise to anyone after he was rebuffed by the Aggie family when he tried to hire Kentucky’s Mark Stoops as A&M's new football coach. Once that blew up in his face, Bjork was destined to leave College Station. He misread his power, but he certainly landed on his feet by taking a job at one of the 10 most premier athletic programs in the country. Talk about moving up. Bjork didn’t hire Jimbo Fisher, but was part of an administration that went too far and guaranteed him that full 10-year contract and put A&M on the hook for the largest contract buyout of all time at $77 million. Bjork is a strong fundraiser, is no wallflower, likes the arena and did hire one of the country’s best baseball coaches in Jim Schlossnagle. I’ve found Bjork to be engaging, thorough and highly ambitious but a bit thin-skinned, and he’s also wandering into a potential raging controversy if Day loses for a fourth straight time to Michigan. Mark Stoops on Line 1.

With Muschamp, there's a Will and a way

7. One of a kind: Will Muschamp, the Georgia co-defensive coordinator and one-time head coach-in-waiting at Texas, is changing jobs and turning to an off-field analyst role in 2024 so he can spend more time with his family. Muschamp's son, Whit, will be a freshman quarterback at Vanderbilt this season. Muschamp wasn’t a very good head coach at Florida or South Carolina, but he has one of the best defensive minds in college football and helped Georgia win back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 and led the nation in scoring defense in 2021. I’ve never seen a defensive coordinator make better in-game adjustments after an opponent’s first possession than Muschamp. He was masterful. But also, I never thought Muschamp was going to be the Longhorns' head coach. Mack Brown just didn't want to lose him to Florida.

Whatever happened to ...

8. Scattershooting: While wondering whatever happened to former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer, who transferred to TCU.

One movie that fell short of the mark

9. On the couch: Endured “Napoleon,” but didn’t really enjoy it. I’m not saying I felt as if I was at Waterloo, but the movie didn’t really connect for some reason. I felt Ridley Scott dwelled too much on Napoleon’s addiction to his wife Josephine. The self-made French emperor came across as insecure, childish and one of the most socially awkward famous persons ever. I love historical drama, but this seemed flat and left me disappointed. Gave it four ducks.

Picking up where Nick Saban left off

Crazy prediction: Kalen DeBoer will win a national title in his first three seasons at Alabama.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football on the rise with several high-impact transfers